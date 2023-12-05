Indiana vs. Michigan College Hoops Betting Odds & Prediction

With the Wolverines laying 7.5 points as a home favorite and the total sitting at 145.5, what’s the best play on the board for Tuesday night’s Indiana vs. Michigan matchup at 9:00 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

647 Indiana Hooisers (+7.5) at 648 Michigan Wolverines (-7.5); o/u 145.5

9:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Crisler Center, Ann Arbor, MI

Indiana vs. Michigan Public Betting Information

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 67% of public bettors are currently backing Indiana when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Indiana Hoosiers Notes

Kel’el Ware provided 18 points (8-12 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 14 rebounds, one assist and one block in 33 minutes during Friday’s 65-53 win over Maryland. Ware notched his third double-double of the young season as the Hoosiers took down Maryland on Friday. The 7-foot sophomore has struggled in a few outings, but overall has been a massive addition to Indiana’s program after transferring in from Oregon this offseason. Through seven games Ware is averaging 17.7 points, 9.6 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 0.9 steals and 1.6 blocks on 31.7 minutes per game. Given his high utilization rate, fantasy managers should remain confident that Ware can maintain his production levels in conference play.

Michigan Wolverines Notes

Dug McDaniel ended Saturday’s 86-83 OT loss to Oregon with 33 points (12-21 FG, 7-12 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four rebounds and three assists across 42 minutes. McDaniel dropped a career-high 33 points on 21 shots during Saturday’s loss to Oregon, converting on 7-of-12 looks from range in the contest. The 5-foot-11 sophomore continues to lead a massive breakout campaign as a member of the Wolverines, averaging 20.3 points, 3.5 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.1 steals on 36.3 minutes per game. McDaniel will look to help Michigan open conference play with a win over Indiana on Tuesday.

Indiana vs. Michigan CBB Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in 6 of Indiana’s last 8 games on the road

The total has gone OVER in 4 of Indiana’s last 6 games when playing Michigan

Michigan is 10-2 ATS in its last 12 games when playing Indiana

The total has gone OVER in 4 of Michigan’s last 5 games at home

Indiana vs. Michigan CBB Prediction:

Take the over, which is 6-2 in the Wolverines’ last eight games overall. The over is also 5-1 in Michigan’s last six games as a home favorite, is 5-1 in its last six home games and is 5-1 in its last six home games versus a team with a road winning percentage of greater than .600. On the other side, the over is 7-2-1 in the Hoosiers’ last 10 games as a road underdog and is 8-3-1 in the Hoosiers’ last 12 games as an underdog home or away.

Indiana vs. Michigan College Hoops Prediction: OVER 145.5