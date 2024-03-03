Indiana vs. Maryland College Hoops Betting Odds & Prediction

Is 8.5 too much to lay with the Terps on Sunday when they host the Hoosiers at 2:00 p.m. ET? Or will the home team roll in today’s Indiana vs. Maryland matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

823 Indiana Hoosiers (+8.5) at 824 Maryland Terps (-8.5); o/u 135.5

2:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, March 3, 2024

XFINITY Center, College Park, MD

TV: CBS

Indiana vs. Maryland: Public Bettors Backing Underdog

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 68% of public bettors are currently backing Indiana when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Mgbako Notches 14 Points in Win vs. Wisconsin

Mackenzie Mgbako provided 14 points (4-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-5 FT), two rebounds, one assist and one block across 34 minutes during Tuesday’s 74-70 win over Wisconsin. Mgbako bounced back from a poor outing against Penn State, closing with 14 points, two rebounds, one assist and a block during Tuesday’s upset win over the Badgers. The 6-foot-8 freshman has started in all 28 games for the Hoosiers, averaging 11.6 points, four rebounds and 1.4 assists on 26.1 minutes per game, Mgbako and the Hoosiers will look to steal another win on the road against Maryland on Sunday.

Young Scores 24 in Loss

Jahmir Young provided 24 points (6-14 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 11-12 FT), two rebounds, six assists and one steal over 37 minutes during Wednesday’s 68-61 loss to Northwestern. Young got to the line early and often during Wednesday’s loss against the Wildcats, closing with 24 points, two rebounds, six assists and a steal on the back of an 11-of-12 night from the charity stripe. The 6-foot-1 senior has started in 28 games this season, averaging 20.9 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.3 steals on 36 minutes per game. Young and the Terrapins will look to bounce back against Indiana on Sunday.

Indiana vs. Maryland CBB Betting Trends

Under is 39-18-1 in Terrapins last 58 overall

Over is 4-0 in Hoosiers last 4 overall

Under is 9-1 in Terrapins last 10 home games

Over is 12-5-1 in Hoosiers last 18 games as a road underdog

Indiana vs. Maryland CBB Prediction:

Take Maryland. The Hoosiers are just 1-4 against the spread in their last five games overall, are 6-13-1 against the number in their last 20 road games and are 5-12-2 at the betting window in their last 19 road games versus a team with a home winning percentage of greater than .600. Indiana is also just 1-5 against the spread in its last six games following an ATS win and is 0-5 against the number in its last five games coming off a straight up win.

Indiana vs. Maryland College Hoops Prediction: MARYLAND TERPS -8.5