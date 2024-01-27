Indiana vs. Illinois College Hoops Betting Odds & Prediction

The Illinois Fighting Illini will host the Indiana Hoosiers from the State Farm Center at 3:00 ET Saturday afternoon. The Illini are listed as 14.0-point favorites, and the total is at 154.5 points what is the best bet from Champaign? Keep reading for our Indiana vs. Illinois prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

669 Indiana Hoosiers (+14.0) at 670 Illinois Fighting Illini (-14.0); o/u 154.5

3:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, January 27, 2023

State Farm Center, Champaign, IL

Indiana vs. Illinois Public Betting Information

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 56% of public bettors are currently backing Illinois when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Indiana Hoosiers Notes

Indiana dropped to 12-7 after losing to Wisconsin on January 19th. Malik Reneau scored 28 points in the loss, the defense will need to improve after allowing 91 points to the Badgers.

Illinois Fighting Illini Notes

Illinois suffered a 96-91 overtime loss to Northwestern this past Wednesday to drop to 14-5 on the season. Coleman Hawkins continued his strong season, scoring 22 points and grabbing 13 rebounds in 42 minutes of action. The Illini will look to bounce back on Saturday.

Indiana vs. Illinois CBB Betting Trends

Indiana is 2-3 ATS in its last 5 games.

Illinois is 6-3-1 ATS in its last 10 home games

The total has gone over in 8 of the last 10 games for the Wildcats.

Indiana vs. Illinois CBB Prediction:

Both teams look to bounce back from losses on Saturday.

Take the over. Both teams have struggle defensively as of a late, allowing over 90 in their latest contests. Illinois has gone over in eight of their last 10 homes games, while Indiana has gone over the total in three of their last five road games. This game should be up and down, back the over.

Indiana vs. Illinois College Hoops Prediction: Over 154.5