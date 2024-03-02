Illinois vs. Wisconsin CBB Betting Odds, Prediction, & Trends

Number 13 Illinois heads to Madison to face unranked Wisconsin on Saturday afternoon at 1:00 PM ET on the Big Ten Network. Can the Badgers cover the 2.5-point spread as home favorites? Keep reading for our Illinois vs. Wisconsin prediction.

The Illinois Fighting Illini are 21-7 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 14-11-3 ATS this season.

The Wisconsin Badgers are 18-10 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 11-16-1 ATS this season.

Illinois vs. Wisconsin Matchup & Betting Odds

619 Illinois Fighting Illini (+2.5) at 620 Wisconsin Badgers (-2.5); o/u 153.5

1:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, March 2, 2024

Kohl Center, Madison, WI

TV: Big Ten Network

Illinois vs. Wisconsin Public Betting Information

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 94% of public bettors are currently backing Wisconsin when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Illinois Fighting Illini Game Notes

Fighting Illini guard Terrence Shannon Jr. was terrific in his team’s 105-97 home win over Minnesota on Wednesday night. In that game, the 6’6” senior from Chicago poured in 29 points on 9 of 17 shooting from the field, 4 of 8 shooting from deep, and 7 of 9 shooting from the charity stripe. Shannon is second in the Big Ten in scoring with 21.9 points per game this season.

Illinois forward Marcus Domask was also key to his club’s win over Minnesota on Wednesday. The 6’6” senior from Waupun, Wisconsin logged 22 points, 7 rebounds, and 5 assists in the victory. Domask is second on the club in scoring with 15.5 points per game on the campaign.

Wisconsin Badgers Game Notes

Badgers guard Chucky Hepburn was a one-man show in his team’s 74-70 road loss to Indiana on Tuesday night. In that game, the junior from Omaha recorded team-high totals in points (15), rebounds (7), and assists (6). He also added two made three-pointers and 2 steals to his stat line.

Wisconsin forward Steven Crowl also made an impact on Tuesday. The 7-foot junior from Eagan, Minnesota registered 10 points, 6 rebounds, and a steal. Crowl is third on the team in scoring with 11.2 points per game this season.

Illinois vs. Wisconsin CBB Betting Trends

Illinois is 5-3-1 ATS as the road team this season.

The Fighting Illini are 7-0 ATS in their last 7 games against Wisconsin.

Wisconsin is 1-9 ATS in their last 10 games overall.

Wisconsin is 4-5 ATS when playing with the rest advantage this season.

Illinois vs. Wisconsin CBB Prediction:

These are two teams heading in vastly different directions. Since the start of February, Illinois is 5-2 straight up. In that same timeframe, Wisconsin is 2-6 straight up. The Badgers are 1-3 ATS in their last 4 home games while Illinois is 4-3 ATS in their last 7 true road games.

The main difference between these two teams is the ability to score on the offensive end. Illinois has the third-best adjusted offensive efficiency according to Kenpom.com, while Wisconsin ranks 19th in that metric. If we look at points per game, the difference is even starker. The Fighting Illini average 84.5 points per game which ranks 9th in the nation. The Badgers only average 74.1 points per game, which is tied for 134th in the country. I think Illinois is the better team and will prove it on the court in Madison on Saturday. I’m taking the Fighting Illini and the points in this one.

Illinois vs. Wisconsin CBB Prediction: ILLINOIS FIGHTING ILLINI +2.5