Illinois vs. UConn Elite Eight Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament tips off with the Illinois vs. UConn matchup at 6:09 p.m. ET on Saturday evening. Will the Huskies cover as an 8.5-point favorite? Or is there more value elsewhere on the board?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

651 Illinois Fighting Illini (+8.5) vs. 652 UConn Huskies (-8.5); o/u 154.5

6:09 p.m. ET, Saturday, March 30, 2024

TD Garden, Boston, MA

TV: TBS

Illinois vs. UConn: Public Bettors Leaning with Illini

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 51% of public bettors are currently backing Illinois when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Shannon shines again for Fighting Illini

Terrence Shannon’s scoring ability was once again on display Thursday, and he’s the type of player who can carry a team to a title. He was averaging 30.5 points in his past six games before facing Iowa State, and despite playing the nation’s No. 1 defense was able to put up 29 points. He had to shoulder the load more than usual, as Domask struggled to make shots, so he’ll need more help from his supporting cast against the Huskies.

UConn cruises to Elite Eight appearance

UConn has cruised into the Elite Eight and have the best chance to repeat as men’s national champions since Donovan did it with the Florida Gators in 2006 and 2007. The Huskies are the first reigning champion to make it past the Sweet 16 since the Gators in 2007 and they’re doing it in a more dominant fashion than last season.

Their 82-52 win over San Diego State on Thursday was the biggest margin of victory in a Sweet 16 game since 2017, and they’ve won their three NCAA tournament games by an average of 28.7 points. They’ve trailed for a total of 28 seconds and have led by double digits for 58:27 of a possible 60 second-half minutes.

Illinois vs. UConn CBB Betting Trends

Under is 4-0 in Huskies last 4 overall

Under is 5-1 in Huskies last 6 NCAA Tournament games

Over is 22-5 in Fighting Illini last 27 overall

Under is 22-6-1 in Fighting Illini last 29 NCAA Tournament games

Illinois vs. UConn CBB Prediction:

Take UConn. The Huskies are 38-14 against the spread in their last 52 games overall, are 21-5 against the number in their last 26 neutral site games and are 33-16-2 at the betting window in their last 51 games following an ATS win. UConn is also 27-11 against the number in its last 38 games versus a team with a winning record, is 4-0 against the spread in its last four games versus a team with a winning percentage above .600 and is 43-18-1 at the window in its last 62 games following a win.

Illinois vs. UConn College Hoops Prediction: UCONN HUSKIES -8.5