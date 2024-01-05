Close Menu
    Illinois vs. Purdue College Hoops Betting Odds & Prediction

    Illinois vs. Purdue

    The Purdue Boilermakers will host the Illinois Fighting Illini from Mackey Arena at 8:30 ET on Friday night. The Boilermakers are listed as 10.5-point home favorites, while the total is sitting at 154 points, what is the smart play from West Lafayette? Keep reading for our Illinois vs. Purdue prediction.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    891 Illinois Fighting Illini (+10.5) at 892 Purdue Boilermakers (-10.5); o/u 154

    8:30 p.m. ET, Friday, January 5, 2024

    Mackey Arena, West Lafayette, IN

    Illinois vs. Purdue Public Betting Information

    Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 65% of public bettors are currently backing Purdue when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Illinois Fighting Illini Notes

    Illinois moved to 11-2 after their blowout victory of Northwestern on Tuesday night. Marcus Domask was excellent in the 30-point win for the Illini. Domask scored 32 points on 11/15 from the field. Illinois will look to knock off the #1 Boilermakers on Friday night.

    Purdue Boilermakers Notes

    Purdue improved to 13-1 after defeating Maryland 67-53 on Jan 2nd. Zach Edey recorded a double-double in the victory, scoring 23 points and grabbing 12 rebounds versus the Terrapins. Purdue will look now host #9 Illinois.

    Illinois is 3-1-1 ATS in its last 5 road games.

    Purdue is 7-2-1 ATS in its last 10 home games.

    The total has gone over in 7 of the last 10 games for the Boilermakers.

    Illinois vs. Purdue CBB Prediction:

    Illinois looks to win their fifth straight, while Purdue is in search of their seventh win in a row.

    Give me the Illini here. Illinois offensively has been great, even without Terrance Shannon. They have been shooting a high percentage from the floor and making a lot of 3’s. The guard play has been excellent, and Hawkins and Guerrier are stretch forwards who really help space the floor. The Illini have lost some depth without Shannon as they basically played only six guys on Tuesday night. Staying out of foul trouble will be a massive for Illinois to hang around on Friday, I’ll take my chances that they do and back the Illini.

    Illinois vs. Purdue College Hoops Prediction: Illinois +10.5

