Illinois vs. Penn State College Hoops Betting Odds & Prediction

Big Ten rivals clash in University Park on Wednesday night when Penn State hosts No. 12 Illinois at 6:30 p.m. ET. Will the Nittany Lions cover as a 7.5-point home underdog or is there a better bet on the board in tonight’s Illinois vs. Penn State matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

659 Illinois Fighting Illini (-7.5) at 660 Penn State Nittany Lions (+7.5); o/u 157.5

6:30 p.m. ET, Wednesday, February 21, 2024

Bryce Jordan Center, University Park, PA

TV: Big Ten Network

Illinois vs. Penn State: Bettors Favoring Nittany Lions

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 69% of public bettors are currently backing Penn State when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Domask Posts Double-Double in Win vs. Maryland

Marcus Domask provided 19 points (7-14 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 12 rebounds and three assists over 38 minutes during Saturday’s 85-80 victory over Maryland. Domask tallied his third double-double of the season, closing with 19 points, 12 rebounds and three assists during Saturday’s win over the Terrapins. The 6-foot-6 senior has started in all 25 games this season, averaging 15.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.4 assists on 33.7 minutes per game. Domask, who burst onto the scene to open 2024, will look to stay on track during Wednesday’s matchup with Penn State.

Baldwin Forces Five Turnovers vs. Nebraska

Ace Baldwin finished Saturday’s 68-49 loss to Nebraska with 10 points (4-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists and five steals across 37 minutes. Baldwin posted 10 points, three rebounds, two assists and five steals as Penn State was dominated by Nebraska on Saturday. The 6-foot-1 senior has appeared in all 26 games this season (24 starts), averaging 14 points, 2.2 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 2.8 steals on 35 minutes per game. Baldwin, who has been a force for the Nittany Lions since transferring in from VCU, will look to help Penn State get back on track against the Fighting Illini.

Illinois vs. Penn State CBB Betting Trends

Nittany Lions are 10-3 ATS in their last 13 games as a home underdog

Nittany Lions are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games after scoring less than 50 points in their previous game

Fighting Illini are 6-2-1 ATS in their last 9 road games

Fighting Illini are 14-5-2 ATS in their last 21 games overall

Illinois vs. Penn State CBB Prediction:

Take the over. The over is 16-6 in the Nittany Lions’ last 22 games overall, is 5-0 in their last five home games and has cashed in 19 out of their last 26 games as a home underdog. On the other side, the over is 17-5 in the Fighting Illini’s last 22 games overall, is 4-0 in their last four games as a favorite and is 8-0 in their last eight road games.

Illinois vs. Penn State College Hoops Prediction: OVER 157.5