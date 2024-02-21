Close Menu
    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    NCAAB Articles

    Illinois vs. Penn State College Hoops Betting Odds & Prediction

    Anthony RomeBy No Comments
    Illinois vs. Penn State

    Big Ten rivals clash in University Park on Wednesday night when Penn State hosts No. 12 Illinois at 6:30 p.m. ET. Will the Nittany Lions cover as a 7.5-point home underdog or is there a better bet on the board in tonight’s Illinois vs. Penn State matchup?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    659 Illinois Fighting Illini (-7.5) at 660 Penn State Nittany Lions (+7.5); o/u 157.5

    6:30 p.m. ET, Wednesday, February 21, 2024

    Bryce Jordan Center, University Park, PA

    TV: Big Ten Network

    Illinois vs. Penn State: Bettors Favoring Nittany Lions

    Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 69% of public bettors are currently backing Penn State when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Domask Posts Double-Double in Win vs. Maryland

    Marcus Domask provided 19 points (7-14 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 12 rebounds and three assists over 38 minutes during Saturday’s 85-80 victory over Maryland. Domask tallied his third double-double of the season, closing with 19 points, 12 rebounds and three assists during Saturday’s win over the Terrapins. The 6-foot-6 senior has started in all 25 games this season, averaging 15.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.4 assists on 33.7 minutes per game. Domask, who burst onto the scene to open 2024, will look to stay on track during Wednesday’s matchup with Penn State.

    Baldwin Forces Five Turnovers vs. Nebraska

    Ace Baldwin finished Saturday’s 68-49 loss to Nebraska with 10 points (4-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists and five steals across 37 minutes. Baldwin posted 10 points, three rebounds, two assists and five steals as Penn State was dominated by Nebraska on Saturday. The 6-foot-1 senior has appeared in all 26 games this season (24 starts), averaging 14 points, 2.2 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 2.8 steals on 35 minutes per game. Baldwin, who has been a force for the Nittany Lions since transferring in from VCU, will look to help Penn State get back on track against the Fighting Illini.

    Nittany Lions are 10-3 ATS in their last 13 games as a home underdog

    Nittany Lions are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games after scoring less than 50 points in their previous game

    Fighting Illini are 6-2-1 ATS in their last 9 road games

    Fighting Illini are 14-5-2 ATS in their last 21 games overall

    Illinois vs. Penn State CBB Prediction:

    Take the over. The over is 16-6 in the Nittany Lions’ last 22 games overall, is 5-0 in their last five home games and has cashed in 19 out of their last 26 games as a home underdog. On the other side, the over is 17-5 in the Fighting Illini’s last 22 games overall, is 4-0 in their last four games as a favorite and is 8-0 in their last eight road games.

    Illinois vs. Penn State College Hoops Prediction: OVER 157.5

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com