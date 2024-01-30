Illinois vs. Ohio State College Hoops Betting Odds & Prediction

Big Ten rivals collide in Tuesday night’s Illinois vs. Ohio State matchup at 7:00 p.m. ET. Will the Buckeyes cash as a home underdog of 2.5 points or is there a smarter bet on the board?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

605 Illinois Fighting Illini (-2.5) at 606 Ohio State Buckeyes (+2.5); o/u 149.5

7:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, January 30, 2024

Value City Arena, Columbus, OH

TV: Peacock

Illinois vs. Ohio State: Public Bettors Split on this Big Ten Matchup

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 51% of public bettors are currently backing Illinois when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Domask Scores 22 in Loss vs. Northwestern

Marcus Domask closed with 22 points (9-18 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), two rebounds, six assists and one steal in 42 minutes during Wednesday’s 96-91 OT loss to Northwestern. Domask converted on 9-of-18 attempts during Wednesday’s loss to the Wildcats, closing with 22 points, two rebounds, six assists and a steal in the contest. The 6-foot-6 senior continues to light it up from the field, averaging 18.6 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.4 assists across Illinois’ last 12 games. Domask will look to help the Fighting Illini’ bounce back from the overtime defeat during Saturday’s game against Indiana.

Thornton Scores Team-High 16 Points in Loss

Bruce Thornton closed with 16 points (5-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT), three rebounds, six assists and two steals over 34 minutes during Tuesday’s 83-69 loss to Nebraska. Thornton led the way for the Buckeyes during Tuesday’s loss to the Cornhuskers, closing with 16 points, three rebounds, six assists and two steals in the contest. The 6-foot-2 sophomore bounced back from an abysmal night against the Nittany Lions, but his efforts were not enough to propel OSU past Nebraska on Tuesday. Thorton has started in all 19 games this season, averaging 16 points, 3.2 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.5 steals on 32.8 minutes per game.

Illinois vs. Ohio State CBB Betting Trends

Buckeyes are 1-6 ATS in their last 7 games overall

Buckeyes are 6-1 ATS in their last 7 games as a home underdog

Fighting Illini are 11-3-2 ATS in their last 16 games overall

Fighting Illini are 4-1-1 ATS in their last 6 road games

Illinois vs. Ohio State CBB Prediction:

Take the over. The over is 4-1 in the Buckeyes’ last five games as a home underdog, is 5-1 in their last six games as an underdog either home or away and is 7-3 in their last 10 games following a loss of more than 20 points. The over is also 8-2 in the Fighting Illini’s last 10 games overall, is a perfect 5-0 in their last five road games and is 9-0 in their last nine games following a win.

Illinois vs. Ohio State College Hoops Prediction: OVER 149.5