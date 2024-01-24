Illinois vs. Northwestern College Hoops Betting Odds & Prediction

With the Wildcats listed as a 3.5-point home underdog and the total sitting at 146.5, what’s the best bet in Wednesday night’s Illinois vs. Northwestern at 9:00 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

727 Illinois Fighting Illini (-3.5) at 729 Northwestern Wildcats (+3.5); o/u 146.5

9:00 p.m. ET, Wednesday, January 24, 2024

Welsh-Ryan Arena, Evanston, IL

TV: BTN

Illinois vs. Northwestern: Public Bettors Throwing Money Behind Illini

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 69% of public bettors are currently backing Illinois when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Hansberry will be in uniform on Wednesday

Amani Hansberry (back) will be in uniform for Illinois’ game Wednesday at Northwestern, according to Joey Wagner of 247Sports.com. Hansberry being in uniform for Illinois’ upcoming game indicates he will be available for it Wednesday. Currently, the freshman center is averaging 2.6 points and 2.9 rebounds across his first season of college basketball.

Barnhizer Scores 24 Points in Loss

Brooks Barnhizer chipped in 24 points (9-15 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds, four assists, two blocks and four steals across 37 minutes during Saturday’s 75-69 loss to Nebraska. Barnhizer cashed in 9-of-15 attempts from the field, closing with 24 points, seven rebounds, four assists, two blocks and four steals. The 6-foot-6 junior continued his defensive dominance against the Cornhuskers, but his efforts on both ends of the court came up short against Nebraska. Through 18 starts, Barnhizer has averaged 14.4 points, 6.7 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 2.1 steals and 0.8 blocks on 35.6 minutes per game. Barnhizer and the Wildcats will look to get back on track during Wednesday’s matchup with Illinois.

Illinois vs. Northwestern CBB Betting Trends

The Over is 6-0 in Wildcats last 6 overall

Over is 6-1 in Wildcats last 7 home games

Over is 7-1 in Fighting Illini last 8 overall

Illinois vs. Northwestern CBB Prediction:

Take Illinois. The Fighting Illini are 4-0-1 against the spread in their last five road games, are 11-1-2 against the number in their last 14 games overall and are 8-1-1 at the betting window in their last 10 games as a favorite. On the other side, the Wildcats are just 2-5 against the spread in their last seven games overall, are 4-9 against the number in their last 13 games as a home favorite and are 1-4 ATS in their last five games versus a team with a winning percentage above .600.

Illinois vs. Northwestern College Hoops Prediction: ILLINOIS FIGHTING ILLINI -3.5