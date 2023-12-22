Illinois vs. Missouri College Hoops Betting Odds & Prediction

The Missouri Tigers will face the #13 ranked Illinois Fighting Illini from the Enterprise Center at 9:00 ET on Friday night. The Tigers are listed as 6.5-point underdogs, and the total is at 149.5 points, where is the value from St. Louis? Keep reading for our Illinois vs. Missouri prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

873 Illinois Fighting Illini (-6.5) at 874 Missouri Tigers (+6.5); o/u 149.5

9:00 p.m. ET, Friday, December 22, 2023

Enterprise Center, St. Louis, MO

Illinois vs. Missouri Public Betting Information

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 68% of public bettors are currently backing Missouri when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Illinois Fighting Illini Notes

Illinois improved to 8-2 after defeating Colgate by a score of 74-57 last Sunday. Coleman Hawkins scored 16 points and grabbed 7 rebounds for the Illini in the victory. Illinois will look to keep their momentum going as they head to St. Louis to face Missouri.

Missouri Tigers Notes

Missouri dropped their second consecutive game, as they lost to Seaton Hall 93-87 on December 17th. Tamar Bates scored 22 points for the Tigers. Missouri will look to snap their mini losing-skid against #13 Illinois Friday night.

Illinois vs. Missouri CBB Betting Trends

Illinois is 3-0-2 ATS in their last 5 games.

Missouri is 4-6 ATS in its last 10 games.

The total has gone under in 6 of the last 10 games for the Illini.

Illinois vs. Missouri CBB Prediction:

Illinois is in search of their second consecutive victory, while Missouri looks to snap a two-game losing streak.

Give me the over here, Illinois is going to exploit a Missouri defense that just allowed 93 points to a Seaton Hall team that has nowhere near the firepower the Illini have. Missouri offensively is solid they have good guard play and Noah Carter helps stretch the floor. Expect a lot of three’s to go be taken by both teams in this one. Over is the play.

Illinois vs. Missouri College Hoops Prediction: Over 149.5