Illinois vs. Michigan State NCAAB Betting Odds & Prediction

The Michigan State Spartans will host the Illinois Fighting Illini from the Jack Breslin Students Events Center at 2:00 ET on Saturday afternoon. The Spartans are listed as 3.5-point home favorites, and the total is at 146 points, what is the smart play? Keep reading for our Illinois vs. Michigan State prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

655 Illinois Fighting Illini (+3.5) at 656 Michigan State Spartans (-3.5); o/u 146

2:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, February 10, 2024

Jack Breslin Students Events Center, East Lansing, MI

Illinois vs. Michigan State Public Betting Information

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 73% of public bettors are currently backing Michigan State when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Illinois Fighting Illini Notes

Illinois moved to 17-5 after defeating Nebraska 87-84 in overtime on February 4th. Coleman Hawkins scored 20 points on 7/13 from the floor. The Ilini will look to sweep the season series against the Spartans on Saturday.

Michigan State Spartans Notes

Michigan State dropped to 14-9 after losing to Minnesota 59-56 this past Tuesday. Tyson Walker recorded 20 points in the loss. The Spartans desperately need a big home victory on Saturday as they host Illinois.

Illinois vs. Michigan State CBB Betting Trends

Illinois is 4-1 ATS in its last 5 road games.

Michigan State is 8-2 ATS in its last 10 home games.

The total has gone under in 6 of the last 10 games for the Spartans.

Illinois vs. Michigan State CBB Prediction:

Illinois looks to win their fourth consecutive game, while Michigan State is seeking to get back in the win column.

Take the Spartans. While Michigan State has had a down year, the Spartans still have the talent and have been excellent at home. Michigan State is 12-2 at home this season, while Illinois is just 3-3 on the road. Sparty picks up a comfortable home win.

Illinois vs. Michigan State College Hoops Prediction: Michigan State -3.5