Illinois vs. Michigan NCAAB Betting Odds & Prediction

The Michigan Wolverines will host the Illinois Fighting Illini from the Crisler Center at 8:30 ET on Thursday night. The Illini are listed as 2.5-point road favorites, while the total is sitting at 153.5 points, what is the smart play from Ann Arbor? Keep reading for our Illinois vs. Michigan prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

799 Illinois Fighting Illini (-2.5) at 800 Michigan Wolverines (+2.5); o/u 153.5

8:30 p.m. ET, Thursday, January 18, 2024

Crisler Center, Ann Arbor, MI

Illinois vs. Michigan Public Betting Information

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 80% of public bettors are currently backing Illinois when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Illinois Fighting Illini Notes

Illinois dropped to 12-4 after suffering a home loss to Maryland last Sunday 76-67. Marcus Domask was the main source of offense for the Illini scoring 26 points on 9/19 from the floor. Illinois will need to figure out a more balanced attack if they want to go on the road to knock off the Wolverines.

Michigan Wolverines Notes

Michigan picked up a much-needed win on January 15th, defeating Ohio State 73-65. Olivier Nkamhoua led the Wolverines with 20 points and recorded 6 rebounds. Michigan will look to pick up another home victory on Thursday when they host Illinois.

Illinois vs. Michigan CBB Betting Trends

Illinois is 3-1-1 ATS in its last 5 road games.

Michigan is 2-8 ATS in its last 10 games.

The total has gone over in 6 of the last 10 games for the Wolverines.

Illinois vs. Michigan CBB Prediction:

Illinois looks to bounce back from Sunday’s loss, while Michigan looks to win consecutive conference games.

Give me the Wolverines. Illinois looked completely lost offensively at home this past Sunday against Maryland. It looks like teams are starting to figure out how to defend the Illini without Shannon on the floor. Illinois played well without him in the first couple of games, but recently it has not looked like the same team. Now they have to go on the road in a tough environment and try to beat a desperate Michigan team? I don’t see it happening.

Michigan has the talent to compete with nearly every team in the conference, despite their poor record. I believe after Monday’s victory, they are able to build off that momentum. We’ll grab the points with the home team, however I think the Wolverines have a good chance to take this one outright.

Illinois vs. Michigan College Hoops Prediction: Michigan +2.5