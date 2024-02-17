Illinois vs. Maryland College Hoops Betting Odds & Prediction

The Maryland Terrapins will host the Illinois Fighting Illini from the XFINITY Center at 5:30 ET on Saturday evening. Illinois is listed as 2.5-point favorites, and the total is at 139.5 points what is the best bet from College Park? Keep reading for our Illinois vs. Maryland prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

721 Illinois Fighting Illini (-2.5) at 722 Maryland Terrapins (+2.5); o/u 139.5

5:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, February 17, 2024

XFINITY Center, College Park, MD

Illinois vs. Maryland Public Betting Information

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 59% of public bettors are currently backing Illinois when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Illinois Fighting Illini Notes

Illinois moved to 18-6 after beating Michigan 97-68 on February 13th. Terrance Shannon scored 31 points in the victory. The Illini will now hit the road as they travel to College Park to face the Terrapins.

Maryland Terrapins Notes

Maryland rallied in the second half to beat Iowa 78-66 this past Wednesday. Julian Reese recorded a double-double, scoring 16 points and grabbing 13 rebounds against the Hawkeyes. Maryland will look for another big home victory on Saturday as they host Illinois.

Illinois vs. Maryland CBB Betting Trends

Illinois is 3-2 ATS in their last 5 road games.

Maryland is 4-6 ATS in their last 10 home games.

The total has gone under in 7 of the last 10 games for the Terrapins.

Illinois vs. Maryland CBB Prediction:

Both teams look to win consecutive games on Saturday.

Take Illinois. The Fighting Illini have been up and down all season, however I think they are going to put a win streak together to close the regular season. Terrance Shannon is back to playing at a high level and they have surrounded him with outside shooting. Maryland can’t score the ball consistently and that will ultimately be the difference in this one. Illini grab a big road win.

Illinois vs. Maryland College Hoops Prediction: Illinois -2.5