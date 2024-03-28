Illinois vs. Iowa State NCAA Tournament Prediction

The Illinois Fighting Illini will face the Iowa State Hawkeyes in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA tournament from the TD Garden at 10:09 ET on Thursday night. The Cyclones are listed as 1.5-point favorites, and the total is at 146 points, what is the best bet? Keep reading for our Illinois vs. Iowa State prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

631 Illinois Fighting Illini (+1.5) at 632 Iowa State Cyclones (-1.5); o/u 146

10:09 p.m. ET, Thursday, March 28, 2024

TD Garden, Boston, MA

Illinois vs. Iowa State Public Betting Information

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 54% of public bettors are currently backing Illinois when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Illinois Fighting Illini Notes

Illinois defeated Duquesne 89-63 on March 23rd to advance to the Sweet 16. Terrance Shannon scored 30 points on 10/14 from the floor. The Illini will need another strong performance from Shannon if they want to defeat the Cyclones on Thursday.

Iowa State Cyclones Notes

Iowa State advanced to the Sweet 16 after beating Washington State 67-56 on March 23rd. Tamin Lipsey led the way with 15 points in 36 minutes of action. The Cyclones are listed as short favorites in #2/3 matchup from Boston.

Illinois vs. Iowa State CBB Betting Trends

Illinois is 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games.

Iowa State is 7-3 ATS in its 10 games.

The total has gone under in 8 of the last 10 games for the Cyclones.

Illinois vs. Iowa State CBB Prediction:

Take the Illini. Illinois has too much offensive firepower for the Cyclones. I know Iowa State is great defensively, but the level Terrance Shannon is playing at seems to be unstoppable as of late. He can get to the rim whenever he wants and has been the shooting very well from the perimeter. If the Cyclones are able to slow down Shannon they then have worry about Marcus Domask who has shown he is more than capable of taking over a game. Illinois has struggled at times defensively this season, but with Iowa State not being a great offensive team, this feels like a bad matchup for the Cyclones. The Illini win this one outright.

Illinois vs. Iowa State College Hoops Prediction: Illinois +105