Illinois vs. Iowa College Hoops Betting Odds & Prediction

The Illinois vs. Iowa Big Ten matchup will be featured on FS1 at 7:00 p.m. ET. Will the Hawkeyes cover as a 1.5-point home underdog or is there more value in the total?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

813 Illinois Fighting Illini (-1.5) at 814 Iowa Hawkeyes (+1.5); o/u 171.5

7:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, March 10, 2024

Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City, IA

TV: FS1

Illinois vs. Iowa: Public Bettors Willing to Lay Points

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 62% of public bettors are currently backing Illinois when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Hawkins Approaches Double-Double in Loss

Coleman Hawkins provided 13 points (5-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-3 FT), nine rebounds, one assist and three steals in 33 minutes during Tuesday’s 77-71 loss to Purdue. Hawkins closed with 13 points, nine rebounds and three steals as the Fighting Illini came up short against the Boilermakers. The 6-foot-10 senior has started in 26 games for Illinois this season, averaging 13.3 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.1 blocks on 31.6 minutes per game. A menace on the defensive end, Hawkins will look to help Illinois close out the season with a win over Iowa on Sunday.

Sandford Logs Dominant Outing vs. Northwestern

Payton Sandfort supplied 23 points (7-14 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 5-5 FT), five rebounds and six assists across 37 minutes during Saturday’s 87-80 win over Northwestern. Fresh off a triple-double against Penn State, Sandfort logged 23 points, five rebounds and six assists during Saturday’s win over the Wildcats. The 6-foot-7 junior has started in all 30 games this season, averaging 16 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 0.8 steals on 30.3 minutes per game. Looking to differentiate themselves in a crowded Big Ten Conference, Sandfort the Hawkeyes will look to close out the season with a statement win over the Fighting Illini.

Illinois vs. Iowa CBB Betting Trends

Hawkeyes are 1-4-1 ATS in their last 6 home games

Fighting Illini are 4-1-1 ATS in their last 6 games following a straight up loss

Hawkeyes are 3-1-1 ATS in their last 5 games overall

Fighting Illini are 7-3-1 ATS in their last 11 road games

Illinois vs. Iowa CBB Prediction:

Take the over. The over is 37-17 in the Hawkeyes’ last 54 games overall, is 42-20-1 in their last 63 games following a win and is 9-4 in their last 13 home games versus a team with a winning road record. On the other side, the over is 21-6 in the Fighting Illini’s last 27 games overall, is 6-0 in their last six games as a road favorite and is 10-1 in their last 11 road games.

Illinois vs. Iowa College Hoops Prediction: OVER 171.5