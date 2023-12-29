Illinois State vs. Kentucky College Hoops Betting Odds & Prediction

The Kentucky Wildcats will host the Illinois State Redbirds from Rupp Arena at 7:00 ET on Friday night. The Wildcats are listed as 20.0-point home favorites, while the total is sitting at 148 points, what is the best bet from Lexington? Keep reading for our Illinois State vs. Kentucky prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

843 Illinois State Redbirds (+20.0) at 844 Kentucky Wildcats (-20.0); o/u 148

7:00 p.m. ET, Friday, December 29, 2023

Rupp Arena, Lexington, KY

Illinois State vs. Kentucky Public Betting Information

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 89% of public bettors are currently backing Kentucky when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Illinois State Redbirds Notes

Illinois State moved to 8-4 on the season after defeating SE Missouri State by a score of 85-64 on December 21st. Darius Burford scored 22 points in the victory. The Redhawks will now hit the road for a tough matchup with the #8 Kentucky Wildcats on Friday.

Kentucky Wildcats Notes

Kentucky improved to 9-2 after defeating Louisville 95-76 eight days ago. Antonio Reeves scored 30 points in the win versus the Cardinals. Kentucky will look to pick up their 10th win of the season when they host the Redbirds.

Illinois State vs. Kentucky CBB Betting Trends

Illinois State is 1-4 ATS in its last 5 road games.

Kentucky is 6-4 ATS in its last 10 home games.

The total has gone over in 8 of the last 10 games for the Wildcats.

Illinois State vs. Kentucky CBB Prediction:

Illinois State looks to win their third straight, while Kentucky is seeking their fourth straight victory on Friday night.

Take Kentucky, the Wildcats will not take the Redbirds lightly after dropping their latest home game at Rupp on December 2nd to UNC Wilmington. Kentucky has to much offense for Illinois State to stay competitive in this one. The Redbirds are very good in any offensive category, and while their defense has been solid they have not faced an offense like Kentucky. UK takes care of business from Rupp.

Illinois State vs. Kentucky College Hoops Prediction: Kentucky -20