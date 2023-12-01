Houston vs. Xavier College Hoops Betting Odds & Prediction

The Xavier Musketeers will host the #6 Houston Cougars at the Cintas Center at 6:30 ET on Friday. The Musketeers are listed as 8.5-point home underdogs, and the total is at 139.5 points what is the smart play from Cincinnati? Keep reading for our Houston vs. Xavier prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

845 Houston Cougars (-8.5) at 846 Xavier Musketeers (+8.5); o/u 139.5

6:30 p.m. ET, Friday, December 1, 2023

Cintas Center, Cincinnati, OH

Houston vs. Xavier Public Betting Information

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 51% of public bettors are currently backing Xavier when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Houston Cougars Notes

Houston moved to 7-0 after their 79-44 route against Montana a week ago. LJ Cryer led the Cougars in scoring with 24 points on 9/16 from the floor. Houston will look to remain undefeated as they face Xavier on Friday night.

Xavier Musketeers Notes

Xavier dropped to 4-3 on the season after their 78-76 loss to Xavier on Monday night. Desmond Claude had a nice game on Monday night, recording 24 points on 7/14 from the floor. The Musketeers will look bounce back from their disappointing loss and secure a big home win when they take on the #6 Cougars Friday night.

Houston vs. Xavier CBB Betting Trends

Houston is 3-1-1 ATS in their last 5 games.

Xavier is 4-3 ATS in their first 7 games.

The total has gone under in 6 of the last 10 games for the Cougars.

Houston vs. Xavier CBB Prediction:

Houston picked up a non-conference win against Montana a week ago, while Xavier suffered a very disappointing home loss to Oakland.

It’s been a perfect start to the season for Houston, while Xavier has struggled to find their footing in early part of the year. Despite, their early struggles we’re going to back the Musketeers as the play here. Desmond Claude, Quincy Olivari and Dayvion McKnight make up a solid backcourt for Xavier. I think they can handle the pressure Houston will present on the defensive end and make enough plays to keep this one close. Limiting the turnovers will be key here, maximizing shot attempts is big when you face a team like Houston.

Role players tend to step up in big games at home, and Sean Miller is a great coach who will have his guys ready to go when they tip on Friday night. Xavier may not win, but they will do enough to be competitive and cover in this one.

Houston vs. Xavier College Hoops Prediction: Xavier +8.5