Close Menu
    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    NCAAB Articles

    Houston vs. UCF NCAAB Betting Odds & Prediction

    Paul ElliotBy Updated:No Comments
    Houston vs. UCF

    The UCF Knights will host the Houston Cougars from the Addition Financial Arena at 7:00 ET on Wednesday night. The Cougars are listed as 8.5-point road favorites, and the total is at 130.5 points, what is the smart play? Keep reading for our Houston vs. UCF prediction.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    673 Houston Cougars (-8.5) at 674 UCF Knights (+8.5); o/u 130.5

    7:00 p.m. ET, Wednesday, March 6, 2024

    Addition Financial Arena, Orlando, FL

    Houston vs. UCF Public Betting Information

    Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 58% of public bettors are currently backing Houston when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Houston Cougars Notes

    Houston improved to 26-3 after defeating Oklahoma 87-85 on Saturday. Jamal Shead scored 14 points for the Cougars and knocked down the go-ahead bucket with less than 1 second remaining. Houston travels to UCF for their last road game of the season, before hosting Kansas on Saturday.

    UCF Knights Notes

    UCF dropped to 15-13, losing to Iowa State on March 2nd. Jaylin Sellers scored 13 points on 6/13 from the floor versus the Cyclones. The Knight’s schedule does not get any easier as they host the #1 Houston Cougars on Wednesday night.

    Houston is 1-3-1 ATS in its last 5 road games.

    UCF is 5-4-1 ATS in its last 10 home games.

    The total has gone over in 7 of the last 10 games for the Cougars.

    Houston vs. UCF CBB Prediction:

    Houston looks to win eight in a row, while UCF searches to get back in the win column.

    Give me Houston. The Cougars barely won at Oklahoma last time, however they led by double-digits for a decent portion of the game. UCF is not nearly as good as the Sooners are and I believe they really struggle to score the ball in this one. Houston has been great on the road, and I think they handle the Knights easily on Wednesday.

    Houston vs. UCF College Hoops Prediction: Houston -8.5

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com