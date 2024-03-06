Houston vs. UCF NCAAB Betting Odds & Prediction

The UCF Knights will host the Houston Cougars from the Addition Financial Arena at 7:00 ET on Wednesday night. The Cougars are listed as 8.5-point road favorites, and the total is at 130.5 points, what is the smart play? Keep reading for our Houston vs. UCF prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

673 Houston Cougars (-8.5) at 674 UCF Knights (+8.5); o/u 130.5

7:00 p.m. ET, Wednesday, March 6, 2024

Addition Financial Arena, Orlando, FL

Houston vs. UCF Public Betting Information

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 58% of public bettors are currently backing Houston when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Houston Cougars Notes

Houston improved to 26-3 after defeating Oklahoma 87-85 on Saturday. Jamal Shead scored 14 points for the Cougars and knocked down the go-ahead bucket with less than 1 second remaining. Houston travels to UCF for their last road game of the season, before hosting Kansas on Saturday.

UCF Knights Notes

UCF dropped to 15-13, losing to Iowa State on March 2nd. Jaylin Sellers scored 13 points on 6/13 from the floor versus the Cyclones. The Knight’s schedule does not get any easier as they host the #1 Houston Cougars on Wednesday night.

Houston vs. UCF CBB Betting Trends

Houston is 1-3-1 ATS in its last 5 road games.

UCF is 5-4-1 ATS in its last 10 home games.

The total has gone over in 7 of the last 10 games for the Cougars.

Houston vs. UCF CBB Prediction:

Houston looks to win eight in a row, while UCF searches to get back in the win column.

Give me Houston. The Cougars barely won at Oklahoma last time, however they led by double-digits for a decent portion of the game. UCF is not nearly as good as the Sooners are and I believe they really struggle to score the ball in this one. Houston has been great on the road, and I think they handle the Knights easily on Wednesday.

Houston vs. UCF College Hoops Prediction: Houston -8.5