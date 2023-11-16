Houston vs. Towson College Hoops Betting Odds & Prediction

The Houston Cougars will take on the Towson Tigers from the TD Arena in the first round of the Charleston Classic. The Cougars are listed as 20.5-point favorites, and the total is at 125.5 points what is the best bet from Charleston? Keep reading for our Houston vs. Towson prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

745 Houston Cougars (-20.5) at 746 Towson Tigers (+20.5); o/u 125.5

6:30 p.m. ET, Thursday, November 16, 2023

TD Arena, Charleston, SC

Houston vs. Towson Public Betting Information

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 65% of public bettors are currently backing Houston when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Houston Cougars Notes

Houston improved to 3-0 on the after Monday’s 79-48 win against Stetson. Baylor transfer, LJ Cryer led the Cougars in scoring in with 21 points on 9/15 from the field. #6 ranked Houston will open with the Towson Tigers in the first round of the Charleston Classic.

Towson Tigers Notes

Towson moved to 2-1 on the season after their 66-62 win against Robert Morris last Sunday. Charles Thompson recorded a double-double in the win with 14 points and 10 rebounds. Towson will need a complete team effort to hang with the #6 Houston Cougars.

Houston vs. Towson CBB Betting Trends

Houston is 1-2 ATS in their first 3 games.

The total has gone in under 3 of the 3 games for Towson and Houston.

The Cougars are 8-2 SU in their last 10 games.

Houston vs. Towson CBB Prediction:

Houston moved to 3-0 on the season, winning each of the first 3 games by 30+ points. Towson has won two in a row after dropping their opener to Colorado. The Cougars have title expectations entering the 2023 season. Houston will be looking to showcase their talent in the Charleston Classic and bring home some early hardware at the end of it.

Houston should have no issues handling an undermatched Towson team in the first round. The Cougars’ defensively once again look elite, holding opponents to 43.0 ppg (1st in NCAA) through three games. Offensively for Houston, they are looking to fill the void of Marcus Sasser who led the Cougars last year. The additions of LJ Cryer from Baylor and Damian Dunn from Temple should help Houston offensively this year. Both guys can shoot the deep ball, which should help space the floor. Houston wears down the Tigers in this one and pull away to win big. Lay the number with the Cougars.

Houston vs. Towson College Hoops Prediction: Houston -20.5