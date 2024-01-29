Close Menu
    Houston vs. Texas College Hoops Betting Odds & Prediction

    Houston vs. Texas

    With the Cougars laying 5.5 points as a road favorite and the total sitting at 129.5, what’s the best bet in Monday night’s Houston vs. Texas matchup at 9:00 p.m. ET?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    883 Houston Cougars (-5.5) at 884 Texas Longhorns (+5.5); o/u 129.5

    9:00 p.m. ET, Monday, January 29, 2024

    Moody Center, Austin, TX

    TV: ESPN

    Houston vs. Texas: Public Backing Home Dog on Monday

    Shead Has Massive Double-Double vs. Texas Tech

    Jamal Shead ended with 29 points (12-16 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, 10 assists and two steals in 34 minutes during Wednesday’s 77-54 win over Texas Tech. Shead was on fire Wednesday, shooting 75% from the field on 16 shots, putting up a career-high 29 points to go along with 10 assists. After starting the season 14-0, Houston had lost its last two and Shead made sure single-handedly that streak wouldn’t run to three. Despite playing five fewer minutes per game this year than last, Shead is posting career-high numbers across the board. In 27.8 minutes per game, Shead is averaging 11.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, 6.2 assists, 2.2 steals and 0.7 blocks on 47.9% shooting from the field. Despite the jump to the Big 12 this season for Houston, Shead remains one of the top point guards, for fantasy or otherwise, in college basketball.

    Disu’s Skill on Full Display

    Dylan Disu notched 19 points (6-10 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal in 34 minutes during Tuesday’s 75-60 victory over Oklahoma. Disu showed off his versatility Tuesday, posting his first double-double of the season while displaying an impressive inside/outside and even a mid-range game. He also acted as the team’s main ball distributor, leading the team with four assists and added a steal and a block to round out his impressive night. Disu is getting more comfortable with each passing game since his return 10 games ago following an eight month layoff due to a foot injury. Over his last five games, Disu is averaging 19.2 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 2.0 steals and 0.8 blocks.

    Over is 6-1 in Longhorns last 7 overall

    Over is 4-1 in Longhorns last 5 games following a ATS loss

    Under is 14-6 in Cougars last 20 overall

    Under is 6-2 in Cougars last 8 road games

    Houston vs. Texas CBB Prediction:

    Take Houston. The Longhorns are just 1-4 against the spread in their last five games overall, are winless against the number in their last five games as a favorite and are 3-7 at the betting window in their last 10 games as a home underdog. On the other side, the Cougars are 10-4-1 against the spread in their last 15 games played on a Monday and are 5-2 against the number in their last seven games coming off a win.

    Houston vs. Texas College Hoops Prediction: HOUSTON COUGARS -5.5

