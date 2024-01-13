Houston vs. TCU College Hoops Betting Odds & Prediction

The TCU Horned Frogs will host the Houston Cougars from Schollmaier Arena at 6:00 ET on Saturday evening. The Cougars are listed as 4.0-point road favorites, and the total is at 136.5 points what is the best play from Fort Worth? Keep reading for our Houston vs. TCU prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

737 Houston Cougars (-4.0) at 738 TCU Horned Frogs (+4.0); o/u 136.5

6:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, January 13, 2024

Schollmaier Arena, Fort Worth, TX

Houston vs. TCU Public Betting Information

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 56% of public bettors are currently backing Houston when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Houston Cougars Notes

Houston suffered their first loss of the season as they dropped to Iowa State 57-53 on Jan 9th. Emanuel Sharp had a big night for the Cougars, scoring 20 points and knocking down 5 triples.

TCU Horned Frogs Notes

TCU knocked off #9 Oklahoma 80-71 on Wednesday to move to 12-3 on the year. Emanuel Miller scored 27 points and grabbed 9 rebounds in the win. The Horned Frogs look for another big home win as they host Houston on Saturday.

Houston vs. TCU CBB Betting Trends

Houston is 1-3-1 ATS in their last 5 road games.

TCU is 7-3 ATS in its last 10 games.

The total has gone under in 7 of the last 10 games for the Cougars.

Houston vs. TCU CBB Prediction:

Houston looks to get back in the win column, while TCU looks for consecutive ranked wins.

Take the Cougars. Houston will be ready to go after suffering their first loss. They did not shoot the ball well at all in Ames, however that should improve against TCU who is not nearly as strong defensively as Iowa State. The Cougars should dominate on the glass and will eventually wear down the Horned Frogs to grab a comfortable road win.

Houston vs. TCU College Hoops Prediction: Houston -4.0