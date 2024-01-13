Close Menu
    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    Register / Login
    NCAAB Articles

    Houston vs. TCU College Hoops Betting Odds & Prediction

    Paul ElliotBy No Comments
    Houston vs. TCU

    The TCU Horned Frogs will host the Houston Cougars from Schollmaier Arena at 6:00 ET on Saturday evening. The Cougars are listed as 4.0-point road favorites, and the total is at 136.5 points what is the best play from Fort Worth? Keep reading for our Houston vs. TCU prediction.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    737 Houston Cougars (-4.0) at 738 TCU Horned Frogs (+4.0); o/u 136.5

    6:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, January 13, 2024

    Schollmaier Arena, Fort Worth, TX

    Houston vs. TCU Public Betting Information

    Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 56% of public bettors are currently backing Houston when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Houston Cougars Notes

    Houston suffered their first loss of the season as they dropped to Iowa State 57-53 on Jan 9th. Emanuel Sharp had a big night for the Cougars, scoring 20 points and knocking down 5 triples.

    TCU Horned Frogs Notes

    TCU knocked off #9 Oklahoma 80-71 on Wednesday to move to 12-3 on the year. Emanuel Miller scored 27 points and grabbed 9 rebounds in the win. The Horned Frogs look for another big home win as they host Houston on Saturday.

    Houston is 1-3-1 ATS in their last 5 road games.

    TCU is 7-3 ATS in its last 10 games.

    The total has gone under in 7 of the last 10 games for the Cougars.

    Houston vs. TCU CBB Prediction:

    Houston looks to get back in the win column, while TCU looks for consecutive ranked wins.

    Take the Cougars. Houston will be ready to go after suffering their first loss. They did not shoot the ball well at all in Ames, however that should improve against TCU who is not nearly as strong defensively as Iowa State. The Cougars should dominate on the glass and will eventually wear down the Horned Frogs to grab a comfortable road win.  

    Houston vs. TCU College Hoops Prediction: Houston -4.0

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com