Houston vs. Oklahoma College Hoops Betting Odds & Prediction

The Oklahoma Sooners will host the #1 Houston Cougars from the Lloyd Noble Center at 8:00 ET on Saturday night. The Cougars are listed as 6.5-point road favorites, and the total is at 129.5 points what is the smart play from Norman? Keep reading for our Houston vs. Oklahoma prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

781 Houston Cougars (-6.5) at 782 Oklahoma Sooners (+6.5); o/u 129.5

8:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, March 2, 2024

Lloyd Noble Center, Norman, OK

Houston vs. Oklahoma Public Betting Information

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 55% of public bettors are currently backing Houston when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Houston Cougars Notes

Houston improved to 25-3 after beating Cincinnati 67-59 on February 27th. L.J. Cryer scored 22 points on 7/15 from the floor. The Cougars will not hit the road for a matchup with the Oklahoma Sooners on Saturday.

Oklahoma Sooners Notes

Oklahoma dropped to 19-9 after losing to Iowa State 58-45 on Wednesday. It was a very difficult game for the Sooners offensively, as no player was able to reach double-figures in points. Rivaldo Soares was the leading scorer with 9 points on 3/6 from the floor. Oklahoma will face another stifling defense as they host Houston.

Houston vs. Oklahoma CBB Betting Trends

Houston is 2-2-1 ATS in their last 5 road games.

Oklahoma is 3-7 ATS in its last 10 home games.

The total has gone under in 7 of the last 10 games for the Sooners.

Houston vs. Oklahoma CBB Prediction:

Houston looks to win their seventh straight game, while Oklahoma looks to get back in the win column.

Take the Sooners. This feels like too many to points to pass up at home. The Sooners are 13-3 in Norman this season and have been much better offensively in their home building. OU will get a big home crowd with #1 Houston visiting and I think go punch for punch with the Cougars on Saturday.

Houston vs. Oklahoma College Hoops Prediction: Oklahoma +6.5