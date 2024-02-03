Houston vs. Kansas NCAAB Betting Odds & Prediction

The Kansas Jayhawks will host the Houston Cougars from Allen Fieldhouse at 4:00 ET on Saturday afternoon. The Cougars are listed as 1.0-point favorites, and the total is at 134.5 points, what is the smart play in this top-10 matchup? Keep reading for our Houston vs. Kansas prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

701 Houston Cougars (-1.0) at 702 Kansas Jayhawks (+1.0); o/u 134.5

4:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, February 3, 2024

Allen Fieldhouse, Lawrence, KS

Houston vs. Kansas Public Betting Information

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 80% of public bettors are currently backing Kansas when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Houston Cougars Notes

Houston held on in Austin this past Monday night to defeat the Texas Longhorns 76-72 in overtime. Jamal Shead was excellent in the victory scoring 25 points to propel the Cougars to victory. Houston will look for another road win as they head to Lawrence to face the Jayhawks.

Kansas Jayhawks Notes

Kansas improved to 17-4 after defeating Oklahoma State 83-54 on January 30th. Hunter Dickinson recorded 16 points and grabbed 11 rebounds in the victory. Kevin McCullar is expected to play on Saturday, after missing Tuesday’s contest with a knee injury.

Houston vs. Kansas CBB Betting Trends

Houston is 1-4 ATS in its last 5 road games.

Kansas is 4-6 ATS in its last 10 home games.

The total has gone over in 6 of the last 10 games for the Jayhawks.

Houston vs. Kansas CBB Prediction:

Houston looks to win their sixth straight, while the Jayhawks look for their second consecutive win.

Give me Kansas. The Jayhawks are a perfect 11-0 at this home this season and I don’t see that changing on Saturday. Houston is awesome, but at times the offense going through scoring droughts just can’t happen on the road against Kansas. Dajuan Harris is more than capable of handling the Cougars pressure and the veteran Jayhawks take care of business on Saturday.

Houston vs. Kansas College Hoops Prediction: Kansas +1.0