Houston vs. Iowa State College Hoops Betting Odds & Prediction

The Iowa State Hawkeyes will host the Houston Cougars from Hilton Coliseum at 7:00 ET on Tuesday evening. The Cougars are listed as 2.5-point road favorites, while the total is sitting at 131 points, what is the smart play from Ames? Keep reading for our Houston vs. Iowa State prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

633 Houston Cougars (-2.5) at 634 Iowa State Hawkeyes (+2.5); o/u 131

7:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, January 9, 2024

James H. Hilton Coliseum, Ames, IA

Houston vs. Iowa State Public Betting Information

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 51% of public bettors are currently backing Iowa State when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Houston Cougars Notes

Houston moved to 14-0 after their blowout victory against West Virginia over the week. The Cougars defeated the Mountaineers by a score of 89-55. LJ Cryer scored 20 points in the victory. Houston will look to remain undefeated as they travel to Ames to face the Cyclones.

Iowa State Hawkeyes Notes

Iowa State dropped to 11-3 after losing a hard-fought game against the Oklahoma Sooners on Jan 6th. Robert Jones scored 12 points and grabbed 7 rebounds in the loss. Iowa State looks to pickup it’s biggest win of the season against Houston on Tuesday night.

Houston vs. Iowa State CBB Betting Trends

Houston is 1-3-1 ATS in its last 5 road games.

Iowa State is 7-2-1 ATS in its last 10 home games.

The total has gone under in 6 of the last 10 games for the Cougars.

Houston vs. Iowa State CBB Prediction:

Houston looks to remain perfect on the year, while Iowa State looks to bounce back from Saturday’s road loss.

Give the Cyclones here. Iowa State is a good team, but they are great at home. The Cyclones are a perfect 9-0 at Hilton Coliseum this year and have shot the ball significantly better on their home court. Houston will obviously present challenges on both ends of the floor, as they are arguably the best team in the country, but the Cyclones have the personnel to match up defensively and they have a great point guard with Tamin Lipsey who will be able to handle the Cougars defensive pressure. Iowa State covers and if not wins outright on Tuesday night.

Houston vs. Iowa State College Hoops Prediction: Iowa State +2.5