Houston vs. Cincinnati College Hoops Betting Odds & Prediction

The Cincinnati Bearcats will host the Houston Cougars from the Fifth Third Arena at 4:00 ET on Saturday. The Cougars are listed as 5.0-point favorites, and the total is at 130.5 points what is the best bet from Cincy? Keep reading for our Houston vs. Cincinnati prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

697 Houston Cougars (-5.0) at 698 Cincinnati Bearcats (+5.0); o/u 130.5

4:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, February 10, 2024

Fifth Third Arena, Cincinnati, OH

Houston vs. Cincinnati Public Betting Information

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 73% of public bettors are currently backing Houston when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Houston Cougars Notes

Houston moved to 20-3 after beating Oklahoma State 79-63 on February 6th. Jamal Shead led the Cougars with 23 points on 8/12 from the floor. Houston now hits the road for a tough road contest with the Bearcats.

Cincinnati Bearcats Notes

Cincinnati picked up a big victory a week ago defeating Texas Tech 75-72 in Lubbock. Simas Lukosius knocked to the go-ahead jumper with 21 seconds remaining to secure the victory. The Bearcats will look for another NCAA tournament resume builder as they host Houston on Saturday.

Houston vs. Cincinnati CBB Betting Trends

Houston is 1-4 ATS in their last 5 road games.

Cincinnati is 5-5 ATS in their last 10 home games.

The total has gone under in 7 of the last 10 games for the Bearcats.

Houston vs. Cincinnati CBB Prediction:

Both teams look to win consecutive games on Saturday.

Take the Bearcats. These two teams play a similar style, tough defense and crash the glass. Neither team shoots the ball extremely well, however I’ll give the edge to Cincinnati with being them being at home. I expect this to be a lowing scoring game that is close throughout. Grab the points with Cincy.

Houston vs. Cincinnati College Hoops Prediction: Cincinnati +5