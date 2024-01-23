Houston vs. BYU College Hoops Betting Odds & Prediction

A top-25 battle in the Big 12 will ensue on Tuesday night when No. 21 BYU will host No. 4 Houston. Will the Cougars cover as a 2.5-point road favorite or is there a better bet in tonight’s Houston vs. BYU matchup at 9:00 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

657 Houston Cougars (-2.5) at 658 BYU Cougars (+2.5); o/u 135.5

9:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, January 23, 2024

Marriott Center, Provo, UT

TV: Big 12/ESPN+

Houston vs. BYU: Public Bettors Hammering Cougars

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 72% of public bettors are currently backing Houston when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Cryer Leads Cougars on Both Ends

LJ Cryer provided 16 points (6-14 FG, 4-10 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists and four steals over 33 minutes during Saturday’s 57-42 win over UCF. That’s more of what we’ve come to expect from Cryer, who added a season-high four steals to go along with his 16 points.

After scoring 20 to open the conference slate, Cryer had struggled mightily in his last three, posting just 6.0 points per contest while shooting a dismal 7-for-31 (22.6%) from the field. After hitting a total of four threes during that three game stretch, Cryer hit four on Saturday, the eighth time this season he’s hit four or more in a game. While Cryer’s average has dipped to 10.8 points per game during the conference slate, he remains Houston’s leading scorer for the season, averaging 15.2 points to go along with 2.7 boards, 1.9 assists and 1.2 steals per contest.

Khalifa Records 21 Points vs. Texas Tech

Aly Khalifa recorded 21 points (9-17 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds and three assists in 28 minutes during Saturday’s 85-78 loss to Texas Tech. For the second time in three games, Khalifa contributed a surprising offensive outburst in posting a new season-high in points. Khalifa is certainly capable–he posted five 20-point outings last year at Charlotte–but that hasn’t been his role prior to his recent efforts. Also of note is the uptick in playing time, averaging 27.3 minutes over the last three games.

Khalifa has served as a quality ball distributor this year, averaging a career-high 4.1 assists which ranks second on the team. But this scoring outburst on a team that already features six players averaging 9-plus per outing is a welcome sign for BYU and shows the depth they can throw at teams each game. Khalifa is averaging 5.9 points and 4.4 rebounds over 20.1 minutes per game but has lifted that total to 13.3 points and 6.7 rebounds since his court time has risen over the last three.

Houston vs. BYU CBB Betting Trends

BYU is 21-5 ATS in their last 26 home games

BYU is 1-4 ATS in their last 5 games overall

Houston is 13-3 ATS in their last 16 games as an underdog

Houston vs. BYU CBB Prediction:

Take the under. The under is 13-6 in BYU’s last 19 games as a favorite, is 5-2 in its last seven games as a home underdog and is 5-2 in its last seven games when facing an opponent with a winning percentage above .600. On the other side, the under is 13-5 in Houston’s last 18 games overall, is 6-1 in its last seven road games and is 12-3-1 in its last 16 road games versus a team with a home winning percentage of greater than .600.

Houston vs. BYU College Hoops Prediction: UNDER 135.5