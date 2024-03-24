Grand Canyon vs. Alabama NCAA Tournament Odds & Prediction

Despite the scoring ability on both sides, is the under the best play in Sunday night’s Grand Canyon vs. Alabama matchup at 7:10 p.m. ET? Or is there a better bet in this second-round NCAA Tournament matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

839 Grand Canyon Antelopes (+5.5) vs. 840 Alabama Crimson Tide (-5.5); o/u 168.5

7:10 p.m. ET, Sunday, March 24, 2024

Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena, Spokane, WA

TV: TBS

Grand Canyon vs. Alabama: Public Bettors Laying Points

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 58% of public bettors are currently backing Alabama when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Antelopes Upset Saint Mary’s

In its third trip to March Madness, Grand Canyon finally became what it craved since moving up to Division I: NCAA Tournament winner.

Tyon Grant-Foster scored 22 points, and Grand Canyon earned its first NCAA Tournament victory as the 12th-seeded Antelopes knocked off No. 5 seed Saint Mary’s 75-66 on Friday night.

Grand Canyon (30-4) became the second No. 12 seed to pull a late-night upset after James Madison took down Wisconsin. The Antelopes did it with style, slashing and shooting their way to expose the No. 2 scoring defense in the country.

Sears Scores 30 in Opening Round Win

Mark Sears closed with 30 points (9-13 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 9-11 FT), four rebounds, five assists and one steal over 32 minutes during Friday’s 109-96 victory over Charleston. Sears continues to shine this season and once again showcased his skills by leading Alabama in scoring with 30 points while shooting 50 percent from beyond the arc. Sears has been one of the best players in the nation and is projected lottery pick for a reason. Expect the senior to continue to ball out as the tournament goes on.

Grand Canyon vs. Alabama CBB Betting Trends

Over is 23-7 in Crimson Tide last 30 overall

Over is 43-19-1 in Antelopes last 63 overall

The over is 8-1 in Crimson Tide last 9 games as a favorite

Over is 41-20 in Antelopes last 61 games vs. a team with a winning % above .600

Grand Canyon vs. Alabama CBB Prediction:

Take Grand Canyon. The Antelopes are 6-0 against the spread in their last six games overall, as 13-3 against the number in their last 16 games when facing an opponent with a winning percentage above .600 and are 10-1 at the betting window in their last 11 neutral site games when listed as an underdog. That last trend includes their upset victory over Saint Mary’s on Friday night.

On the other side, the Crimson Tide are just 1-4 against the spread in their last five games overall, have dropped five out of their last seven games against the number when facing a team with a winning record and are 3-9-1 at the betting window in their last 12 NCAA Tournament games when listed as a favorite. One of those wins, however, did come versus Charleston on Friday.

Grand Canyon vs. Alabama College Hoops Prediction: GRAND CANYON +5.5