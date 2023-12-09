Gonzaga vs. Washington CBB Betting Odds, Prediction, & Trends

The #7 Gonzaga Bulldogs head to Seattle to face Washington on Saturday night at 11:00 PM ET on ESPN2. Can the Huskies cover the 4.5-point spread as home underdogs? Keep reading for our Gonzaga vs. Washington prediction.

The Gonzaga Bulldogs are 7-1 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 4-3 ATS this season.

The Washington Huskies are 5-3 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 5-3 ATS this season.

Gonzaga vs. Washington Matchup & Betting Odds

743 Gonzaga Bulldogs (-4.5) at 744 Washington Huskies (+4.5); o/u 160.5

11:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, December 9, 2023

Alaska Airlines Arena, Seattle, WA

TV: ESPN2

Gonzaga vs. Washington Public Betting Information

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 67% of public bettors are currently backing Gonzaga when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Gonzaga Bulldogs Game Notes

Gonzaga forward Braden Huff was splendid in his team’s 111-71 home win over Arkansas Pine-Bluff on Tuesday. In that game, Huff had 19 points, 7 rebounds, and 3 blocks coming off the bench. He made 8 of 9 shots from the floor, 2 of 3 shots from the charity stripe, and sunk his only three-point try.

Gonzaga forward Graham Ike was also great in his club’s win on Tuesday. The big man from Aurora, Colorado had 17 points, 9 rebounds, and 2 assists while shooting an exceptional 8 of 12 from the field.

Washington Huskies Game Notes

Washington center Franck Kepnang was instrumental to his team’s 85-61 win over Montana State on Tuesday night. In that contest, the 6’11” senior from Cameroon poured in 16 points, grabbed 11 rebounds, and blocked 3 shots. It was his highest-scoring output of the season and his second-best rebounding game of 2023.

Huskies guard Koren Johnson made an impact off the bench on Tuesday. The sophomore from Seattle logged 13 points, 2 assists, 2 steals, and a made three-pointer to help lead his team to victory.

Gonzaga vs. Washington CBB Betting Trends

Gonzaga is 5-1-1 ATS in their last 6 games against Washington.

Washington is 10-12 ATS as the home team since the beginning of last season.

Washington is 3-5 ATS as a home underdog since the start of the 2022 season.

The Huskies are 1-3 ATS after a win this season.

The over is 25-18 in Gonzaga’s games since the start of last year.

The over is 24-15-1 in Washington’s games since the beginning of last season.

Gonzaga vs. Washington CBB Prediction:

Washington has been inconsistent this season. The Huskies have a neutral-site win over Xavier, but they have a home loss to Nevada and neutral-site losses to Colorado State and San Diego State on their ledger. Washington has also alternated wins and losses for the past seven games. If the pattern holds, the Huskies are due for a loss here.

Gonzaga’s only loss came against Purdue, and the Boilermakers are the #4 team in the country. The Zags have already logged double-digit wins over Yale, Syracuse, and USC this season, and their average scoring margin of +13.9 points per game ranks 27th in the nation this year. Gonzaga is 10th in the nation in adjusted efficiency margin according to Kenpom.com and they rank 32nd nationally in offensive efficiency this year. Gonzaga might have lost some players to the NBA, but they still have 5 players averaging at least 12 points per game this season. I think that scoring balance will serve them well in this in-state road showdown. I’m laying the points with the Zags in Seattle on Saturday night.

Gonzaga vs. Washington CBB Prediction: GONZAGA BULLDOGS -4.5