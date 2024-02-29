Close Menu
    Gonzaga vs. San Francisco NCAAB Betting Odds & Prediction

    Gonzaga vs. San Francisco

    The San Francisco Dons will host the Gonzaga Bulldogs from the Chase Center at 11:00 ET on Thursday night. The Zags are listed as 3.5-point road favorites, and the total is at 153 points, what is the smart play? Keep reading for our Gonzaga vs. San Francisco prediction.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    843 Gonzaga Bulldogs (-3.5) at 844 San Francisco Dons (+3.5); o/u 153

    11:00 p.m. ET, Thursday, February 29, 2024

    Chase Center, San Francisco, CA

    Gonzaga vs. San Francisco Public Betting Information

    Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 72% of public bettors are currently backing San Francisco when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Gonzaga Bulldogs Notes

    Gonzaga improved to 22-6 after beating Santa Clara 94-81 last Saturday. Graham Ike scored 26 points and grabbed 7 rebounds. The Zags now hit the road to face San Francisco from the Chase Center on Thursday.

    San Francisco Dons Notes

    San Franisco moved to 22-7 after their latest victory against Pepperdine 92-68 on February 24th. Ndewedo Newbury led the Dons in scoring with 19 points on 9/12 from the field. San Francisco looks to split the season series with the Zags.

    Gonzaga is 3-2 ATS in its last 5 road games.

    San Francisco is 6-4 ATS in its last 10 home games.

    The total has gone over in 6 of the last 10 games for the Dons.

    Gonzaga vs. San Francisco CBB Prediction:

    Gonzaga looks to win their seventh consecutive game, while San Francisco looks to make it two in a row.

    Take the Zags. Gonzaga has been rolling as of late, winning 5 or their last 6 by double digits. They seem to be figuring things out after their early season struggles. San Francisco on the other side is a solid team, however if they don’t shoot a high percentage from deep, I don’t think they are able to hang with the Zags in this one. Gonzaga finds a way to win and cover on the road.

    Gonzaga vs. San Francisco College Hoops Prediction: Gonzaga -3.5

