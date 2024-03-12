Gonzaga vs. Saint Mary’s WCC Tournament Final Predictions

The Gonzaga vs. Saint Mary’s matchup at 9:00 p.m. ET will determine which team from the West Coast Conference will head to the NCAA tournament with an automatic bid. With the Bulldogs laying 3.5 points and the total sitting at 138.5, what’s the best bet in tonight’s WCC Conference Tournament Final?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

633 Gonzaga Bulldogs (-3.5) at 634 Saint Mary’s Gaels (+3.5); o/u 138.5

9:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, March 12, 2024

Orleans Arena, Las Vegas, NV

TV: ESPN/ESPN+

Gonzaga vs. Saint Mary’s: Public Bettors Leaning towards Gaels

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 55% of public bettors are currently backing Gonzaga when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Ike Boosts Zags once again

Graham Ike contributed 24 points (11-20 FG, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds and two blocks across 35 minutes during Saturday’s 70-57 win over Saint Mary’s. Ike’s game has catapulted to a new level of late. He has 20 or more points in seven consecutive contests. Saturday was his second double-double over that stretch. His emergence is a massive reason Gonzaga heads into the WCC tournament having won 13 of 14, with Saturday’s win over Saint Mary’s representing the Gaels’ first conference defeat.

Marciulionis Named WCC Player of the Year

Augustas Marciulionis was named the 2023-24 WCC Player of the Year on Tuesday, according to the WCC. Marciulionis’ story shows what a difference one year can make. He was promoted to a regular starter for Saint Mary’s (CAL) after the Gaels lost Logan Johnson because of maximized eligibility. Marciulionis’ league averages improved significantly, best showcased by his scoring rate, which went from 5.8 last campaign to 14.1 on 45.9/39.1/77.6 shooting splits the next. He also led a conference-best Gaels with 6.5 assists and 1.5 steals across 16 games (all started), with no DNPs in between.

Gonzaga vs. Saint Mary’s CBB Betting Trends

Gaels are 7-2 ATS in their last 9 games overall

Bulldogs are 7-16-1 ATS in their last 24 neutral site games

Gaels are 6-2 ATS in their last 8 games as a favorite

Bulldogs are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games vs. a team with a winning straight up record

Gonzaga vs. Saint Mary’s CBB Prediction:

Take the over. The over is 4-1 in the Gaels’ last five games following a win, is 5-1 in their last six games when they’re listed as a favorite and is 5-1 in their last six games overall. On the other side, the over is 6-2 in the Bulldogs’ last eight games overall, is 4-1 in their last five games versus a team with a winning percentage above .600 and is 6-2 in their last eight games following a win.

Gonzaga vs. Saint Mary’s College Hoops Prediction: OVER 138.5