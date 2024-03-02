Gonzaga vs. Saint Mary’s College Hoops Betting Odds & Prediction

The Saint Mary’s Gaels will host the Gonzaga Bulldogs from the University Credit Union Pavilion at 10:00 ET. The Gaels are listed as 2.5-point favorites, and the total is at 141.5 points what is the smart play from Moraga? Keep reading for our Gonzaga vs. Saint Mary’s prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

801 Gonzaga Bulldogs (+2.5) at 802 Saint Mary’s Gaels (-2.5); o/u 141.5

10:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, March 2, 2024

University Credit Union Pavilion, Moraga, CA

Gonzaga vs. Saint Mary’s Public Betting Information

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 50% of public bettors are currently backing Gonzaga when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Gonzaga Bulldogs Notes

Gonzaga moved to 23-6 after beating San Franciso 86-68 on Thursday night. The Zags outscored the Dons 51-34 in the second half. Graham Ike led the way with 26 points on 9/12 from the floor. Ike has now scored 20+ points in six consecutive contests.

Saint Mary’s Gaels Notes

Saints Mary’s continued their great play, defeating Pepperdine 83-57 on February 29th. Augustas Marciulionis scored 17 points on 6/12 from the floor. The Gael’s as a team shot 60%, they will look to sweep the season series with the Zags on their home floor Saturday.

Gonzaga vs. Saint Mary’s CBB Betting Trends

Gonzaga is 2-3 ATS in its last 5 games.

Saint Mary’s is 2-3 ATS in its last 5 home games

The total has gone over in 6 of the last 10 games for the Gaels.

Gonzaga vs. Saint Mary’s CBB Prediction:

Gonzaga looks for their eighth consecutive win, while Saint Mary’s has won sixteen games in a row.

Take the over. Both teams are playing at an extremely high level. The Zags like to push the pace, while Saint Mary’s is one of the slowest teams in the country. One thing both teams have in common is they both shoot a high percentage from the field with both teams shooting nearly 50%. In a big game, the best players usually show out offensively and I expect that to be the case on Saturday. Give me the over.

Gonzaga vs. Saint Mary’s College Hoops Prediction: Over 141.5