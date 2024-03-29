Gonzaga vs. Purdue NCAA Tournament Prediction

The Gonzaga Bulldogs will face the Purdue Boilermakers in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA tournament from the Little Caesars Arena at 7:39 ET on Friday night. The Boilermakers are listed as 5.5-point favorites, and the total is at 154.5 points, what is the smart play in this matchup? Keep reading for our Gonzaga vs. Purdue prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

639 Gonzaga Bulldogs (+5.5) at 640 Purdue Boilermakers (-5.5); o/u 154.5

7:39 p.m. ET, Friday, March 29, 2024

Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI

Gonzaga vs. Purdue Public Betting Information

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 64% of public bettors are currently backing Gonzaga when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Gonzaga Bulldogs Notes

Gonzaga defeated Kansas 89-68 on March 23rd to advance in the Sweet 16. Anton Watson scored 21 points on 8/11 from the floor. The Bulldogs will now look to defeat Purdue to advance to the elite 8 on Sunday.

Purdue Boilermakers Notes

Purdue advanced after handling Purdue 106-67 this past Sunday. Zach Edey logged a double-double scoring 23 points and logging 14 rebounds. The Boilermakers now face the Bulldogs in the Sweet 16 from Detroit.

Gonzaga vs. Purdue CBB Betting Trends

Gonzaga is 4-1 ATS in its last 5 games.

Purdue is 4-6 ATS in its last 10 games.

The total has gone over in 6 of the last 10 games for the Boilermakers.

Gonzaga vs. Purdue CBB Prediction:

Give me the over. Both of these offenses are rolling as of a late and I don’t see that changing on Friday night. As long as Edey and Ike stay out of foul trouble, I think we will see those two guys trade buckets all night long. The tempo should be played at a high pace and as long as this game stays somewhat close, this game should surpass the total.

Gonzaga vs. Purdue College Hoops Prediction: Over 154.5