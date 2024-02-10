Gonzaga vs. Kentucky College Hoops Betting Odds & Prediction

The Kentucky Wildcats will host the Gonzaga Bulldogs from Rupp Arena at 4:00 ET Saturday afternoon. The Wildcats are listed as 4.5-point road favorites, and the total is at 169 points what is the smart play from Lexington? Keep reading for our Gonzaga vs. Kentucky prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

711 Gonzaga Bulldogs (+4.5) at 712 Kentucky Wildcats (-4.5); o/u 169

4:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, February 10, 2024

Rupp Arena, Lexington, KY

Gonzaga vs. Kentucky Public Betting Information

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 86% of public bettors are currently backing Kentucky when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Gonzaga Bulldogs Notes

Gonzaga defeated Portland 96-64 this past Wednesday to pick up their 17th win of the season. Braden Huff scored 25 points off the bench to lead the Zags in scoring. Gonzaga will now travel across the country to face a tough Kentucky team.

Kentucky Wildcats Notes

Kentucky moved to 16-6 after beating Vanderbilt 109-77 this past Tuesday. Antonio Reeves scored 24 points and knocked down 6’s three-pointers from Nashville. Kentucky will look to find some consistency, especially on the defensive end of the floor as they host Gonzaga.

Gonzaga vs. Kentucky CBB Betting Trends

Gonzaga is 2-3 ATS in its last 5 games.

Kentucky is 6-4 ATS in its last 10 home games

The total has gone over in 8 of the last 10 road games for the Wildcats.

Gonzaga vs. Kentucky CBB Prediction:

Both teams look for consecutive victories on Saturday.

Take the Wildcats. I simply don’t think Gonzaga are a very good team this year, they struggle to shoot the ball from the outside and defensively they are not great. The Zags have not proven they can beat any team superior to them.

Kentucky’s defensive struggles are obviously the main concern for big blue, however they will be able to do a decent job of hiding it as the Zags don’t have as many playmakers as in years past. I think this turns into a blowout from Rupp.

Gonzaga vs. Kentucky College Hoops Prediction: Kentucky -4.5