    Gonzaga vs. Kansas NCAA Tournament Betting Odds & Prediction

    Anthony Rome
    Gonzaga vs. Kansas

    Will the banged-up Jayhawks cover as a 3.5-point underdog when they take on the Bulldogs in the second round of the NCAA tournament? Or is there a better bet in Saturday’s Gonzaga vs. Kansas matchup at 3:15 p.m. ET?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    803 Gonzaga Bulldogs (-3.5) vs. 804 Kansas Jayhawks (+3.5); o/u 151.5

    3:15 p.m. ET, Saturday, March 23, 2024

    Delta Center, Salt Lake City, UT

    TV: CBS

    Gonzaga vs. Kansas: Public Bettors Hammering Bulldogs

    Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 66% of public bettors are currently backing Gonzaga when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Watson Nears Triple-Double in Win

    Anton Watson recorded 13 points (6-10 FG, 1-1 FT), 13 rebounds, nine assists and two steals in Thursday’s 86-65 win over No. 12 McNeese State. Watson put together an impressive performance as the Bulldogs dominated the first round matchup versus McNeese State. He shattered his previous season high with nine assists and tied a season high with 13 rebounds. He also had an efficient shooting day, scoring double-digit points for the 17th time in his last 18 games.

    Dickinson Logs 19 Points, 20 Rebounds

    Hunter Dickinson logged 19 points (9-14 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-4 FT), 20 rebounds, five assists, four blocks and two steals across his 37 minutes during No. 4 Kansas’ win Thursday against No. 13 Samford. This is the type of performance Kansas’ program has consistently wanted from Dickinson when he became arguably the biggest player to transfer this past offseason. Despite missing three of four free throws and his lone three-pointer, he made 69 percent of his two-pointers.

    Dickinson’s defensive effort, which included 18 defensive rebounds and four blocks, was just enough to hold off a Samford team that impressively scored 89 points in 40 minutes. This is the type of effort Kansas’ team needs to prevent defensively and enhance offensively to continue moving forward, especially with it lacking depth and Kevin McCullar (knee). And as for Dickinson, his collegiate career lives on to fight another day, that being Saturday against No. 5 Gonzaga.

    Over is 5-2 in Bulldogs last 7 NCAA Tournament games as a favorite

    Under is 9-4 in Jayhawks last 13 neutral site games

    Over is 4-0-1 in Jayhawks last 5 NCAA Tournament games as an underdog

    Over is 7-3 in Bulldogs last 10 overall

    Gonzaga vs. Kansas CBB Prediction:

    Take Gonzaga. The Bulldogs have covered in four out of their last five games overall, are 4-1 against the number in their last five games versus a team with a winning percentage above .600 and are 4-2 at the betting window in their last seven neutral site games when listed as a favorite. On the other side, the Jayhawks are just 1-5 against the spread in their last six games overall, are 2-6 against the number in their last eight neutral site games and are 1-7 at the betting window in their last eight neutral site games as an underdog.

    Gonzaga vs. Kansas College Hoops Prediction: GONZAGA BULLDOGS -3.5

