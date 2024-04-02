Georgia vs. Seton Hall NIT Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The point spread in Tuesday night’s Georgia vs. Seton Hall NIT semifinal matchup opened at 4 in favor of the Pirates, but has been bet down to 3.5. With movement also impacting the total for tonight’s game, what’s the best bet on the board for this 9:30 p.m. ET tip-off?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

663 Georgia Bulldogs (+3.5) vs. 664 Seton Hall Pirates (-3.5); o/u 144.5

9:30 p.m. ET, Tuesday, April 2, 2024

Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

TV: ESPN2/ESPN+

Georgia vs. Seton Hall: Bettors Backing Pirates

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 61% of public bettors are currently backing Seton Hall when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Cain contributes as Bulldogs advance

Blue Cain contributed 17 points (5-13 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 3-3 FT), eight rebounds and one assist over 30 minutes during Tuesday’s 79-77 victory over Ohio State. Cain’s scoring has been up and down this year, as he’s averaging just 7.5 ppg but also has four games with 17 or more. The freshman has has picked things up of late, however, starting every game since March 5 and posting respectable averages of 9.7 ppg and 4.7 rpg over that seven-game stretch. He’ll get at least one more chance to solidify his role for next season with Georgia advancing to the NIT Semifinals on April 2.

Coleman won’t appear Tuesday

Isaiah Coleman (illness) did not travel with the team ahead of Tuesday’s matchup with Georgia in the NIT Semifinals, Adam Zagoria of NJ.com reports. Coleman will miss his second-consecutive game due to illness as Seton Hall matches up with the Bulldogs. The 6-foot-5 freshman has appeared in 33 games this season (three starts), averaging 5.4 points, 2.6 rebounds and 0.8 steals on 18.2 minutes per game. Coleman’s next opportunity to return will come on Thursday if Seton Hall is able to advance to the NIT Championship Game.

Georgia vs. Seton Hall CBB Betting Trends

Under is 50-24 in Pirates last 74 games as a favorite

Under is 10-1 in Pirates last 11 games after scoring more than 90 points in their previous game

Over is 7-1 in Bulldogs last 8 games following a straight up win

Over is 5-2 in Bulldogs last 7 games vs. a team with a winning % above .600

Georgia vs. Seton Hall CBB Prediction:

Take Georgia. The Pirates are just 3-13 against the spread in their last 16 neutral site games, are 0-8 against the number in their last eight neutral site games as a favorite and are 2-7 at the betting window in their last neutral site games as an underdog. On the other side, the Bulldogs are 7-0 against the spread in their last seven games overall, are 5-0 against the number in their last five games versus a team with a winning percentage above .600 and are 4-0 at the betting window in their last four games as an underdog.

Georgia vs. Seton Hall College Hoops Prediction: GEORGIA BULLDOGS +3.5