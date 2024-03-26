Georgia vs. Ohio State NIT Tournament Betting Odds & Prediction

With the point spread sitting at 8.5 and the total at 149.5, what’s the best bet in Tuesday night’s Georgia vs. Ohio State NIT matchup at 7:00 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

609 Georgia Bulldogs (+8.5) vs. 610 Ohio State Buckeyes (-8.5); o/u 149.5

7:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, March 26, 2024

Value City Arena, Columbus, OH

Georgia vs. Ohio State: Public Bettors Backing Underdog

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 66% of public bettors are currently backing Georgia when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Thompson leads UGA in Scoring

Noah Thomasson recorded 19 points (6-10 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four rebounds and two assists in 28 minutes during Sunday’s 72-66 victory over Wake Forest. The senior had an excellent outing as he scored 19 points while shooting 60 percent from the field during Sunday’s win over Wake Forest. Thomasson has been one of the main contributors on Georgia and will look to continue to be a primary scorer for the Bulldogs as the NIT goes on. Thomasson is averaging 12.9 points and 2.7 rebounds per game this season.

Middleton DNP vs. Virginia Tech

Scotty MIddleton (personal) did not play during Wednesday’s 81-73 victory over Virginia Tech. Middleton has missed back-to-back games as he continues to attend personal matters. The freshman forward averaged 4.4 points, 1.4 rebounds and 0.7 assists on 15.3 minutes across 30 games (1 start) during the 2023-24 season.

Georgia vs. Ohio State CBB Betting Trends

Buckeyes are 5-1 ATS in their last 6 home games

Buckeyes are 7-1 ATS in their last 8 games overall

Bulldogs are 11-1 ATS in their last 12 road games

Bulldogs are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games as an underdog

Georgia vs. Ohio State CBB Prediction:

Take the over. The over has cashed in four straight Ohio State games, is 5-0-1 in the Buckeyes’ last six home games when listed as a favorite and is 5-1-1 in their last seven games following an ATS win. The over is also 4-0-1 in Ohio State’s last five home games when facing an opponent with a road winning percentage of less than .400 and is 6-1 in the Bulldogs’ last seven games coming off a win.

Georgia vs. Ohio State College Hoops Prediction: OVER 149.5