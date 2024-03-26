Close Menu
    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    NCAAB Articles

    Georgia vs. Ohio State NIT Tournament Betting Odds & Prediction

    Anthony RomeBy No Comments
    Georgia vs. Ohio State

    With the point spread sitting at 8.5 and the total at 149.5, what’s the best bet in Tuesday night’s Georgia vs. Ohio State NIT matchup at 7:00 p.m. ET?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    609 Georgia Bulldogs (+8.5) vs. 610 Ohio State Buckeyes (-8.5); o/u 149.5

    7:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, March 26, 2024

    Value City Arena, Columbus, OH

    Georgia vs. Ohio State: Public Bettors Backing Underdog

    Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 66% of public bettors are currently backing Georgia when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Thompson leads UGA in Scoring

    Noah Thomasson recorded 19 points (6-10 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four rebounds and two assists in 28 minutes during Sunday’s 72-66 victory over Wake Forest. The senior had an excellent outing as he scored 19 points while shooting 60 percent from the field during Sunday’s win over Wake Forest. Thomasson has been one of the main contributors on Georgia and will look to continue to be a primary scorer for the Bulldogs as the NIT goes on. Thomasson is averaging 12.9 points and 2.7 rebounds per game this season.

    Middleton DNP vs. Virginia Tech

    Scotty MIddleton (personal) did not play during Wednesday’s 81-73 victory over Virginia Tech. Middleton has missed back-to-back games as he continues to attend personal matters. The freshman forward averaged 4.4 points, 1.4 rebounds and 0.7 assists on 15.3 minutes across 30 games (1 start) during the 2023-24 season.

    Buckeyes are 5-1 ATS in their last 6 home games

    Buckeyes are 7-1 ATS in their last 8 games overall

    Bulldogs are 11-1 ATS in their last 12 road games

    Bulldogs are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games as an underdog

    Georgia vs. Ohio State CBB Prediction:

    Take the over. The over has cashed in four straight Ohio State games, is 5-0-1 in the Buckeyes’ last six home games when listed as a favorite and is 5-1-1 in their last seven games following an ATS win. The over is also 4-0-1 in Ohio State’s last five home games when facing an opponent with a road winning percentage of less than .400 and is 6-1 in the Bulldogs’ last seven games coming off a win.

    Georgia vs. Ohio State College Hoops Prediction: OVER 149.5

    Share.

    Add A Comment
    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com