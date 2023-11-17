Georgia vs. Miami College Hoops Betting Odds & Prediction

The Georgia Bulldogs will take on the Miami Hurricanes from the Baha Mar Convention Center at 3:30 ET in the first game of the Bahamas Championship. The Hurricanes are listed as 7.0-point favorites and the total is at 156.0 points what is the smart play from Nassau? Keep reading for our Georgia vs. Miami prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

869 Georgia Bulldogs (+7.0) at 870 Miami Hurricanes (-7.0); o/u 156.0

3:30 p.m. ET, Friday, November 17, 2023

Baha Mar Convention Center, Nassau, Bahamas

Georgia vs. Miami Public Betting Information

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 92% of public bettors are currently backing Miami when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Georgia Bulldogs Notes

Georgia moved to 2-1 on the year after 64-54 win against North Carolina Central last Sunday. Jabri Abdur-Rahim led the Bulldogs in scoring with 13 points despite finishing the game 1/5 from the field. Rahim production came from the free-throw as was 10/11 from the line on Sunday. Georgia will have their hands full as they face the #12 Hurricanes in Nassau.

Miami Hurricanes Notes

Miami remained perfect to start the season after a 86-80 win versus FIU on Monday. Florida State transfer, Matthew Cleveland scored 23 points on 8/10 from the field in the victory. Miami will look to remain unbeaten as they face the Georgia Bulldogs on Friday afternoon.

Georgia vs. Miami CBB Betting Trends

Miami is 2-1 ATS in their first 3 games.

Georgia is 2-3 SU in their last 5 games.

The total has gone over in 7 of the last 10 games for the Hurricanes.

Georgia vs. Miami CBB Prediction:

Georgia has won two straight after dropping their opener to the Oregon Ducks in Vegas, while Miami improved to 3-0 after victory against Florida International.

For the Bulldogs, they have higher expectations entering the 2023, and while they do look improved through the first three games with a competitive game versus Oregon and a win against Wake Forest, I don’t think they have to have the offensive talent to hang with the Hurricanes.

Georgia currently ranks 242nd in the NCAA with 71.7 ppg and is only shooting 29% from deep in their first three games. I know this is a small sample size, but it is still a concern for me. Miami on the other hand is averaging 91.7 ppg and 50% from deep. The Hurricanes have the more proven roster, with like guys like Nigel Pack, Wooga Poplar and Matthew Cleveland. Miami has too much offensive firepower for the Bulldogs, they pull away for a comfortable win in this one.

Georgia vs. Miami College Hoops Prediction: Miami -7.0