Georgia vs. Kentucky College Hoops Betting Odds & Prediction

The Kentucky Wildcats will host the Georgia Bulldogs from Rupp Arena at 6:00 ET Saturday evening. The Wildcats are listed as 12.5-point favorites, and the total is at 163 points what is the best bet from Lexington? Keep reading for our Georgia vs. Kentucky prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

757 Georgia Bulldogs (+12.5) at 758 Kentucky Wildcats (-12.5); o/u 163

6:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, January 20, 2023

Rupp Arena, Lexington, KY

Georgia vs. Kentucky Public Betting Information

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 89% of public bettors are currently backing Kentucky when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Georgia Bulldogs Notes

Georgia defeated South Carolina 74-69 on Tuesday to improve to 13-4. Silas Demary Jr. scored 15 points in the win. Georgia will remain on the road as they travel to Lexington to face the Wildcats.

Kentucky Wildcats Notes

Kentucky moved to 13-3 after defeating Miss State 90-77 on January 17th. Antonio Reeves had a big game scoring 27 points on 8/12 from the floor. UK will now host the improved Bulldogs on Saturday night.

Georgia vs. Kentucky CBB Betting Trends

Georgia is 4-1 ATS in its last 5 games.

Kentucky is 7-3 ATS in its last 10 home games

The total has gone over in 9 of the last 10 games for the Wildcats.

Georgia vs. Kentucky CBB Prediction:

Both teams look to win consecutive games on Saturday.

Give me Kentucky. Georgia is much better this year than they have been in years past, however they are not in the same class as this Wildcats team are. Kentucky has been great at home this year, and offensively they have to much talent for the Bulldogs to hang around in this one. Lay the number with the Wildcats.

Georgia vs. Kentucky College Hoops Prediction: Kentucky -12.5