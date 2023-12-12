Georgia Southern vs. Tennessee NCAAB Betting Odds & Prediction

The Tennessee Volunteers will host the Georgia Southern Eagles from the Thompson-Boiling Arena at 7:00 ET Tuesday night. The Vols are listed as 34.0-point home favorites, and the total is at 144 points, where is the value from Knoxville? Keep reading for our Georgia Southern vs. Tennessee prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

605 Georgia Southern Eagles (+34.0) at 606 Tennessee Volunteers (-34.0); o/u 144

7:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Thompson-Boiling Arena, Knoxville, TN

Georgia Southern vs. Tennessee Public Betting Information

Georgia Southern Eagles Devils

Georgia Southern dropped to 0-9 on the season after their 64-56 loss to North Florida on December 9th. Avantae Parker scored 10 points and grabbed 8 rebounds in Saturday’s loss.

Tennessee Volunteers Notes

Tennessee improved to 6-3 after defeating Illinois by a score of 86-79 on Saturday. Dalton Knecht led the Vols with 21 points on 7/14 from the floor in the win. Knecht has been great in his first year with Tennessee averaging 19 ppg through nine games this season.

Georgia Southern vs. Tennessee CBB Betting Trends

Georgia Southern is 0-5 ATS in its last 5 games.

Tennessee is 4-6 ATS in its last 10 home games.

The total has gone over in 5 of the last 10 games for the Eagles.

Georgia Southern vs. Tennessee CBB Prediction:

Georgia Southern is seeking their first victory of the season, while the Vols look to extend their winning streak to three-games on Tuesday.

Take the over in this one. Georgia Southern is not going to offer much resistance to what Tennessee will want to do offensively. With the addition of Dalton Knecht, the Tennessee’ offense looks improved this season and is only getting better. Offensively, for the Eagles they are a fairly good three-point shooting team averaging nearly 10 makes a game. If they make close to that number, I think this game should over the total.

Georgia Southern vs. Tennessee College Hoops Prediction: Over 144