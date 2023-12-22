Georgetown vs. Marquette NCAAB Betting Odds & Prediction

The Marquette Golden Eagles will host the Georgetown Hoyas from the Fiserv Forum at 7:00 ET Friday night. Marquette is listed as 17.0-point favorites, and the total is at 151 points, what is the best bet from Milwaukee? Keep reading for our Georgetown vs. Marquette prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

857 Georgetown Hoyas (+17.0) at 858 Marquette Golden Eagles (-17.0); o/u 151

7:00 p.m. ET, Friday, December 22, 2023

Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WI

Georgetown vs. Marquette Public Betting Information

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 63% of public bettors are currently backing Marquette when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Georgetown Hoyas Notes

Georgetown dropped to 7-5 after losing to the Butler Bulldogs by 10 points on Tuesday night. Dontrez Styles had a strong effort, scoring 19 points and grabbing 6 rebounds in the defeat. The Hoyas will look to bounce back as they head to Milwaukee to face Marquette.

Marquette Golden Eagles Notes

Marquette suffered their third loss of the season on Tuesday night, Providence defeated the Golden Eagles 72-57. Tyler Kolek recorded 21 points on 7/15 from the floor. The Golden Eagles will need to improve of the offensive end as they finished Tuesday’s contest shooting 32% as a team.

Georgetown vs. Marquette CBB Betting Trends

Georgetown is 3-2 ATS in its last 5 games.

Marquette is 4-5-1 ATS in its last 10 home games.

The total has gone under in 8 of the last 10 games for the Golden Eagles.

Georgetown vs. Marquette CBB Prediction:

Both teams are looking to get back into the win column as they meet in Milwaukee.

Take the Hoyas here. This number is too high. Marquette has not played well in the month of December, outside of their blowout win of Texas. The Golden Eagles have dropped two games now in the month and haven’t dominated lesser opponents such as St.Thomas (MN) and Notre Dame. For Georgetown, they are not the most talented team, but Ed Cooley has his guys playing hard in his first season for the Hoyas. Dontrez Styles and Jayden Epps are two legit scorers who create their own shot. If they just play a decent game, I think they stay within the number easily in this one.

Georgetown vs. Marquette College Hoops Prediction: Georgetown +17