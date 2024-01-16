Florida vs. Tennessee College Hoops Betting Odds & Prediction

With the Vols laying 9.5 and the total sitting at 159.5, what’s the best bet on the board in Tuesday night’s Florida vs. Tennessee matchup? Tip-off for this SEC rivalry game is set for 5:00 p.m. ET from Thompson-Boiling Arena.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

623 Florida Gators (+9.5) at 624 Tennessee Volunteers (-9.5); o/u 159.5

5:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, January 16, 2024

Thompson-Boling Arena, Knoxville, TN

Florida vs. Tennessee: Public Bettors Like Underdog Gators

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 54% of public bettors are currently backing Florida when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Richard Logs 13 Points in Win over Arkansas

Will Richard contributed 13 points (4-13 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, one assist, two blocks and one steal across 27 minutes during Saturday’s 90-68 victory over Arkansas.

After scoring single digits in his last two games, Richard bounced back on Saturday scoring 13 points while knocking down three three-point shots in the victory over Arkansas. The junior has started in all but one game this year for the Gators and you can expect him to bring offensive production as conference play continues.

Knecht Impress in Win

Dalton Knecht closed Saturday’s 85-79 win over Georgia with 36 points (12-20 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 7-9 FT), four rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal over 33 minutes.

The senior scored an incredible 36 points during Saturday’s win over Georgia. Knecht has been one of the country’s most exciting guards to watch and continues to showcase his skills each and every game. Knecht is averaging 17.2 points while shooting 47.7 percent from the field through 16 games played this season.

Florida vs. Tennessee CBB Betting Trends

Volunteers are 3-8-1 ATS in their last 12 games overall

Gators are 3-7 ATS in their last 10 road games

Gators are 0-5 ATS in their last 5 games as a road underdog

Florida vs. Tennessee CBB Prediction:

Take the over. The over is 6-2-1 in the Gators’ last nine road games, is 7-0 in their last seven games as an underdog and is 20-6-1 in their last 27 games overall. On the other side, the over is 5-2-1 in the Volunteers’ last eight home games, is 4-1-1 in their last six games following an ATS loss and is 5-2-1 in their last eight games when listed as a home favorite.

Florida vs. Tennessee College Hoops Prediction: OVER 159.5