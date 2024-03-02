Florida vs. South Carolina CBB Betting Odds, Prediction, & Trends

Number 24 Florida heads to Columbia to face #18 South Carolina on Saturday afternoon at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN. Can the Gators cover the 2-point spread as road underdogs? Keep reading for our Florida vs. South Carolina prediction.

The Florida Gators are 20-8 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 13-14-1 ATS this season.

The South Carolina Gamecocks are 23-5 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 20-8 ATS this season.

Florida vs. South Carolina Matchup & Betting Odds

609 Florida Gators (+2) at 610 South Carolina Gamecocks (-2); o/u 144.5

12:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, March 2, 2024

Colonial Life Arena, Columbia, SC

TV: ESPN/SEC Network

Florida vs. South Carolina Public Betting Information

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 65% of public bettors are currently backing South Carolina when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Florida Gators Game Notes

Gators forward Tyrese Samuel had a monster game in his team’s 83-74 home win over Missouri on Wednesday night. In that game, the senior from Montreal recorded 28 points, 10 rebounds, 1 assist, and 1 blocked shot. He converted 12 of his 16 shot attempts from the field en route to a season-high point total.

Florida center Micah Handlogten also logged a double-double on Wednesday night. The 7’1” sophomore from Lake Norman, North Carolina registered 12 points, 12 rebounds, and 2 assists. Like Samuel, Handlogten also shot 75% on the night as he sank 6 of 8 shot attempts from the floor in the victory.

South Carolina Gamecocks Game Notes

Gamecocks guard Myles Stute has missed the team’s last two games with a knee injury. He’s officially listed as questionable for Saturday’s home date with the Gators due to that same ailment. Stute is fifth on the team in scoring with 9,0 points per game this season.

South Carolina guard Meechie Johnson was phenomenal in his team’s 70-68 road win over Texas A&M on Wednesday. In that contest, the 6’2” junior from Cleveland, Ohio racked up a game-high 22 points on 7 of 14 shooting from the field. Johnson added 5 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 made three-pointers, a steal, and a block to round out his stat line.

Florida vs. South Carolina CBB Betting Trends

Florida is 2-3 ATS in their last 5 games overall.

The Gators are 6-11 ATS when playing an opponent on equal rest this season.

South Carolina is 15-7 ATS after a win this season.

South Carolina is 10-5 ATS when playing an opponent on equal rest this season.

Florida vs. South Carolina CBB Prediction:

South Carolina has quietly put together a great season, especially against the number. The Gamecocks are 9-6 ATS as the home team and 10-5 ATS in conference games this season. What’s more, South Carolina is 3-1 ATS against ranked foes and 9-6 ATS as a favorite this year. And finally, the Gamecocks have been on a hot streak of late as they are 8-2 straight up and 7-3 ATS in their last 10 games. For all of those reasons, I like South Carolina to win and cover the small number at home in Columbia on Saturday.

Florida vs. South Carolina CBB Prediction: SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS -2