Florida vs. Auburn SEC Tourney Betting Odds & Prediction

The Florida Gators will face the Auburn Tigers in the finals of SEC tournament from Bridgestone Arena at 1:00 ET on Sunday afternoon. The Tigers are listed as 5.5-point favorites, and the total is at 158.5 points, what is the best bet? Keep reading for our Florida vs. Auburn prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

645 Florida Gators (+5.5) at 646 Auburn Tigers (-5.5); o/u 158.5

1:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, March 17, 2024

Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, TN

Florida vs. Auburn Public Betting Information

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 52% of public bettors are currently backing Auburn when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Florida Gators Notes

Florida advanced to the finals off knocking Texas A&M 95-90 on Saturday. Denzel Aberdeen scored 20 points off the bench. The Gators will look to defeat Auburn in the SEC title game from Bridgestone arena on Sunday.

Auburn Tigers Notes

Auburn beat Mississippi State 73-66 in the first semi-final game yesterday. Chad-Baker Mazara scored 14 points on 4/8 from the field. The Tigers are looking strong on both ends of the floor and will look to continue this on Sunday when the face the Gators in the championship.

Florida vs. Auburn CBB Betting Trends

Florida is 3-2 ATS in its last 5 games.

Auburn is 5-5 ATS in its last 10 games.

The total has gone over in 9 of the last 10 games for the Tigers

Florida vs. Auburn CBB Prediction:

Take the over. Both teams have elite playmakers up and down the floor. The guard play for Florida is excellent, while the big men for Auburn are going to be a tough matchup for the Gators. With both teams playing at an elite level at the offensive end and a high tempo, look for a lot of points in this final.

Florida vs. Auburn College Hoops Prediction: Over 158.5