Florida vs Arizona Odds, Picks & Prediction (Nov 3)

#3 Florida vs #13 Arizona Game Info

Date: Monday, Nov. 3, 2025

Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV: TNT

Venue: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas

Event: Hall of Fame Series Las Vegas (neutral site).

Florida vs Arizona Odds — Current

Spread

Florida -3.5 (-105) / Arizona +3.5 (-115)

Total (O/U)

164.0 (-110)

Moneyline

Florida -165 / Arizona +140

Florida vs Arizona — Matchup Breakdown

Florida (#3): The defending champs return high-end shot creation and a rim-pressuring attack that travels on neutral floors. Florida’s tempo is purposeful, using early ball screens to force switches, then driving gaps for paint touches or kick-outs. If the Gators keep turnover rate low and live at the stripe, the Florida vs Arizona prediction trends toward the favorite covering the spread.

Defensively, Florida’s goal is flattening transition. Arizona thrives on quick outlets and long rebounds; limiting those first eight seconds forces the Wildcats into half-court reads where the Gators’ rotations and closeouts excel. Controlling the defensive glass is critical to justify their short line.

Arizona (#13): Tommy Lloyd’s group brings size, pace, and downhill pressure. Arizona’s best path is pounding touches to the nail and short corner, then spraying to shooters off inside-out action. On a neutral, the Wildcats’ physicality can manufacture second-chance points and foul pressure—two levers that can swing the Florida vs Arizona picks toward the underdog.

Arizona’s swing metric is defensive rebounding. If the Wildcats win the glass while holding Florida’s secondary break in check, the moneyline becomes more live and the Florida vs Arizona line tightens toward a one-possession finish.

What to Watch

Turnovers: Florida’s ball security vs Arizona’s length at the point of attack.

Florida’s ball security vs Arizona’s length at the point of attack. Free throws: Early-season whistles at a neutral can spike attempts—monitor both teams’ FT rates.

Early-season whistles at a neutral can spike attempts—monitor both teams’ FT rates. Transition: Whoever wins the first eight seconds likely wins the shot quality battle.

Public Betting Snapshot

Current public split: ≈68% of tickets on Florida (away) vs 32% on Arizona (home). Market is holding at -3.5 with modest juice movement, while the total sits in the mid-160s. For live updates and context, check the College Basketball public betting chart and our College Basketball Public Betting Guide.

Before you bet, review key fundamentals in our Betting Guides Hub, including How to Read Betting Odds, How to Shop Betting Lines, and How to Bet on College Basketball. More coverage is available on the College Basketball home page.

Florida vs Arizona Prediction

Oddsmakers have Florida slightly favored, but this matchup sets up for a tight finish. Florida’s guards provide stability, yet Arizona’s length and rebounding depth make them dangerous late. Expect a possession game inside five minutes—our lean is Arizona +3.5 to cover the spread and keep things within one trip.

Florida vs Arizona — FAQ

Who is favored?

Florida is a 3.5-point favorite on a neutral floor.

What channel is the game on?

TNT, 7:00 PM ET.

Where is the game?

T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas (Hall of Fame Series).

