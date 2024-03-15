Florida vs. Alabama SEC Tournament Betting Odds & Prediction

The Florida Gators will face the Alabama Crimson Tide in the quarterfinals of SEC tournament from Bridgestone Arena at 9:30 ET on Friday night. The Tide are listed as 4.5-point favorites, and the total is at 172.5 points, what is the best bet? Keep reading for our Florida vs. Alabama prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

825 Florida Gators (+4.5) at 826 Alabama Crimson Tide (-4.5); o/u 172.5

9:30 p.m. ET, Friday, March 15, 2024

Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, TN

Florida vs. Alabama Public Betting Information

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 87% of public bettors are currently backing Florida when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Florida Gators Notes

Florida defeated Georgia by 5 points in the second round of the SEC tournament on Thursday. Walter Clayton scored 22 points on 7/15 from the floor. The backcourt trio of Clayton, Richard and Pullin will look to continue their success as they face a very good Alabama team on Friday night.

Alabama Crimson Tide Notes

Alabama finished the regular season with a 4-point overtime win against Arkansas on March 9th. Mark Sears scored 22 points in 42 minutes of action. The Tide now start their quest for an SEC tournament title as they face the Gators.

Florida vs. Alabama CBB Betting Trends

Florida is 1-4 ATS in its last 5 games.

Alabama is 4-6 ATS in its last 10 games.

The total has gone over in 9 of the last 10 games for the Tide

Florida vs. Alabama CBB Prediction:

Take the over. In both matchups this year these two teams combined for over 190 points in each game. Now we get a total in the low 170’s, on a neutral floor. I know the Tide have not shot nearly as well away from Tuscaloosa, but I’m still willing to take my chances. If each team limits the turnovers, this game should have no problem going over.

Florida vs. Alabama College Hoops Prediction: Over 172.5