Florida vs. Alabama College Hoops Betting Odds & Prediction

SEC foes clash in Tuscaloosa on Wednesday night when No. 13 Alabama hosts No. 24 Florida at 7:00 p.m. ET. With the Crimson Tide laying 7.5 points and the total sitting at 175.5, what’s the best bet in tonight’s Florida vs. Alabama matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

679 Florida Gators (+7.5) at 680 Alabama Crimson Tide (-7.5); o/u 175.5

7:00 p.m. ET, Wednesday, February 21, 2024

Coleman Coliseum, Tuscaloosa, AL

TV: ESPN2

Florida vs. Alabama: Public Bettors Backing Crimson Tide

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 67% of public bettors are currently backing Alabama when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Haugh Scores Season-High 17 Points in Win

Thomas Haugh posted 17 points (6-9 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-6 FT), seven rebounds, one block and one steal over 26 minutes during Saturday’s 88-82 win over Georgia. The freshman reached a season-high 17 points while shooting 75 percent from the three-point range during Saturday’s win over Georgia. The forward has seen an increase in minute usage in his last four appearances, so expect him to continue to get better as conference play comes to an end.

Sears Impresses in Win

Mark Sears ended Saturday’s 100-75 victory over Texas A&M with 23 points (8-14 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, four assists and three steals in 32 minutes. The senior led his team in scoring and continues his 20-point streak to eight games after reaching 23 points during Saturday’s win over Texas A&M. Sears has been must-watch television and can be expected to continue to be the number one scoring option in this Alabama offense.

Florida vs. Alabama CBB Betting Trends

Crimson Tide are 5-1-1 ATS in their last 7 games overall

Gators are 4-0 ATS in their last 4 road games

Crimson Tide are 21-7-1 ATS in their last 29 games as a home favorite

Gators are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games vs. a team with a winning straight up record

Florida vs. Alabama CBB Prediction:

Take the over. The over is 4-0 in the Crimson Tide’s last four games overall, is 4-1 I their last five home games and is 6-1 in their last seven games following an ATS win. On the other side, the over is 15-5-1 in the Gators’ last 21 games following a win, is 8-3 in their last 11 games as an underdog and is 13-3-1 in their last 17 games when facing an opponent with a winning percentage above .600.

Florida vs. Alabama College Hoops Prediction: OVER 175.5