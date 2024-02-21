Close Menu
    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    NCAAB Articles

    Florida vs. Alabama College Hoops Betting Odds & Prediction

    Anthony RomeBy No Comments
    Florida vs. Alabama

    SEC foes clash in Tuscaloosa on Wednesday night when No. 13 Alabama hosts No. 24 Florida at 7:00 p.m. ET. With the Crimson Tide laying 7.5 points and the total sitting at 175.5, what’s the best bet in tonight’s Florida vs. Alabama matchup?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    679 Florida Gators (+7.5) at 680 Alabama Crimson Tide (-7.5); o/u 175.5

    7:00 p.m. ET, Wednesday, February 21, 2024

    Coleman Coliseum, Tuscaloosa, AL

    TV: ESPN2

    Florida vs. Alabama: Public Bettors Backing Crimson Tide

    Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 67% of public bettors are currently backing Alabama when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Haugh Scores Season-High 17 Points in Win

    Thomas Haugh posted 17 points (6-9 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-6 FT), seven rebounds, one block and one steal over 26 minutes during Saturday’s 88-82 win over Georgia. The freshman reached a season-high 17 points while shooting 75 percent from the three-point range during Saturday’s win over Georgia. The forward has seen an increase in minute usage in his last four appearances, so expect him to continue to get better as conference play comes to an end.

    Sears Impresses in Win

    Mark Sears ended Saturday’s 100-75 victory over Texas A&M with 23 points (8-14 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, four assists and three steals in 32 minutes. The senior led his team in scoring and continues his 20-point streak to eight games after reaching 23 points during Saturday’s win over Texas A&M. Sears has been must-watch television and can be expected to continue to be the number one scoring option in this Alabama offense.

    Crimson Tide are 5-1-1 ATS in their last 7 games overall

    Gators are 4-0 ATS in their last 4 road games

    Crimson Tide are 21-7-1 ATS in their last 29 games as a home favorite

    Gators are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games vs. a team with a winning straight up record

    Florida vs. Alabama CBB Prediction:

    Take the over. The over is 4-0 in the Crimson Tide’s last four games overall, is 4-1 I their last five home games and is 6-1 in their last seven games following an ATS win. On the other side, the over is 15-5-1 in the Gators’ last 21 games following a win, is 8-3 in their last 11 games as an underdog and is 13-3-1 in their last 17 games when facing an opponent with a winning percentage above .600.

    Florida vs. Alabama College Hoops Prediction: OVER 175.5

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com