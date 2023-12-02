Florida State vs. North Carolina NCAAB Betting Odds & Prediction

The North Carolina Tar Heels will face the Florida State Seminoles at the Dean Smith Center at 2:00 ET on Saturday afternoon. The Tar Heels are listed as 12.5-point home favorites, and the total is at 158.5 points what is the best bet from Chapel Hill? Keep reading for our Florida State vs. North Carolina prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

631 Florida State Seminoles (+12.5) at 632 North Carolina Tar Heels (-12.5); o/u 158.5

2:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, December 2, 2023

Dean Smith Center, Chapel Hill, NC

Florida State vs. North Carolina Public Betting Information

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 68% of public bettors are currently backing Florida State when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Florida State Seminoles Notes

Florida State dropped to 4-2 after a disappointing home loss to the Georgia Bulldogs on Wednesday night. Darin Green scored 21 points on 8/16 from the floor. The Seminoles will look to bounce back as they head to Chapel Hill to face the Heels on Saturday afternoon.

North Carolina Tar Heels Notes

North Carolina picked up a big home win on Wednesday night, defeating the Tennessee Volunteers by a score of 100-92. RJ Davis led the Heels with 27 points on 8/17 from the field. Armando Bacot also had a strong game finishing with 22 points and 11 rebounds.

Florida State vs. North Carolina CBB Betting Trends

Florida State is 3-2 ATS in their last 5 games.

North Carolina is 4-3 ATS in their first 7 games.

The total has gone over in 6 of the last 10 games for the Tar Heels.

Florida State vs. North Carolina CBB Prediction:

Florida State dropped a disappointing game to Georgia, while North Carolina knocked off Tennessee in the ACC/SEC challenge.

Take the over in this one. Florida State is averaging just over 80 ppg, while the Tar Heels are averaging 87.4 ppg over the first seven games. North Carolina is fresh off a game where they scored 100 points against one of the top defenses in the country in the Tennessee Volunteers.

Both teams like to push the pace, if each team can team can limit the turnovers, especially Florida State this game should have no problem going over the total. Over is the play

Florida State vs. North Carolina College Hoops Prediction: Over 158.5