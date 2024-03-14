Florida State vs. North Carolina ACC Tournament Predictions

Is 10.5 too many points to lay with the Tar Heels when they take on the Seminoles in the second round of the ACC Tournament? Or are the underdogs the better bet in today’s Florida State vs. North Carolina matchup at 12:00 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

727 Florida State Seminoles (+10.5) at 728 North Carolina Tar Heels (-10.5); o/u 153.5

12:00 p.m. ET, Thursday, March 14, 2024

Capital One Arena, Washington, DC

TV: ESPN

Florida State vs. North Carolina: Bettors willing to lay points with Tar Heels

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 79% of public bettors are currently backing North Carolina when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Watkins Logs 34-Point Double-Double

Jamir Watkins logged 34 points (9-15 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 14-17 FT), 11 rebounds, four steals and one assist during Florida State’s 86-76 win Wednesday against Virginia Tech.

For a closer shot at the 2024 ACC Championship and March Madness this year, Watkins went all out during his first tournament game with Florida State. The junior forward’s latest log is his first to have more than 30 points. On top of them, Watkins also recorded another double-double, the first time he has tallied one in back-to-back games.

Davis Named ACC Player of the Year

RJ Davis was named the ACC Player of the Year on Monday, according to TheACC.com. Davis led the Tar Heels’ turnaround between their 2022-23 and 2023-24 campaigns, improving from sitting out March Madness to being regular-season champions. Against fellow ACC teams during the 2023-24 Tar Heels’ regular season, he averaged 21.1 points on 42.8/42.8/85.4 shooting splits across 20 games. Davis was the conference’s only player to average more than 19 points, meaning he was soundly its best scorer. Now, his next task is to help the Tar Heels win their first ACC Championship since 2016.

Florida State vs. North Carolina CBB Betting Trends

Under is 4-1 in Tar Heels last 5 overall

Over is 5-1 in Tar Heels last 6 neutral site games

Over is 5-0 in Seminoles last 5 overall

Under is 16-5 in Seminoles last 21 neutral site games as an underdog

Florida State vs. North Carolina CBB Prediction:

Take North Carolina. The Tar Heels are 8-3-1 at the betting window in their last 12 games following an ATS win and are 11-5-1 against the spread in their last 17 games when facing an opponent that has a winning record. On the other side, the Seminoles are just 1-5 against the spread in their last six games when listed as an underdog, are 0-4 against the number in their last four games played on a Thursday and are 1-4 at the betting window in their last five games when facing an opponent with a winning percentage above .600.

Florida State vs. North Carolina College Hoops Prediction: NORTH CAROLINA TAR HEELS -10.5