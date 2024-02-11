Close Menu
    Florida Atlantic vs. Wichita State NCAAB Betting Odds & Prediction

    Florida Atlantic vs. Wichita State

    The Wichita State Shockers will host the Florida Atlantic Owls from the Charles Koch Arena at 12:00 ET on Sunday. The Owls are listed as 7.5-point favorites, and the total is at 150 points what is the best bet from Wichita? Keep reading for our Florida Atlantic vs. Wichita State prediction.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    845 Florida Atlantic Owls (-7.5) at 846 Wichita State Shockers (+7.5); o/u 150

    12:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, February 11, 2024

    Charles Koch Arena, Wichita, KS

    Florida Atlantic vs. Wichita State Public Betting Information

    Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 61% of public bettors are currently backing Wichita State when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Florida Atlantic Owls Notes

    Florida Atlantic dropped to 18-5 after losing to UAB 76-73 in overtime on Thursday. Johnell Davis recorded a double-double scoring 17 points and grabbing 11 rebounds in the loss. The Owls look to get back on track on Sunday.

    Wichita State Shockers Notes

    Wichita State picked up their 10th victory of the year, defeating UTSA 84-64 last Wednesday. Colby Rogers scored 18 points to lead the Shockers. Wichita State will look for their biggest win of the season as they host FAU.

    Florida Atlantic is 1-4 ATS in their last 5 road games.

    Wichita State is 6-4 ATS in their last 10 home games.

    The total has gone under in 6 of the last 10 games for the Shockers.

    Florida Atlantic vs. Wichita State CBB Prediction:

    Florida Atlantic looks to get back in the win column, while Wichita State looks to make it consecutive victories.

    Take FAU. Florida Atlantic is the far superior team in this one, the Shockers just don’t have the roster to compete in this one. The Owls’ shot a surprisingly low 34% from the field as a team in Thursday’s loss, this number will surely improve on Sunday. Florida Atlantic wins this one comfortably, lay the number.

    Florida Atlantic vs. Wichita State College Hoops Prediction: Florida Atlantic -7.5

