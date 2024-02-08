Florida Atlantic vs. UAB College Hoops Betting Odds & Prediction

No. 20 Florida Atlantic is only a 5.5-point favorite on Thursday night when it takes on UAB on ESPN2. Are the Owls a safe bet to cover that number or is there a better play for this Florida Atlantic vs. UAB matchup at 9:00 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

835 Florida Atlantic Owls (-5.5) at 836 UAB Blazers (+5.5); o/u 156.5

9:00 p.m. ET, Thursday, February 8, 2024

Bartow Arena, Birmingham, AL

TV: ESPN2

Florida Atlantic vs. UAB: Public Bettors Backing Owls

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 67% of public bettors are currently backing Florida Atlantic when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Martin Misses out on Double-Double

Alijah Martin notched 16 points (4-10 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 8-9 FT), nine rebounds and two assists over 26 minutes during Saturday’s 102-70 victory over Tulsa. Martin’s team-high nine rebounds left him one shy of recording his first double-double of the campaign during Saturday’s blowout win over Tulsa. Martin is averaging 13.7 points, 6.4 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.6 steals in 30.2 minutes across his last 10 appearances.

Vasquez Scores 28 Points in Win over Tulane

Alejandro Vasquez amassed 28 points (10-17 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds and one assist in 31 minutes during Wednesday’s 83-69 win over Tulane. Vasquez’s efficient shooting helped him record a season-high 28 points during Wednesday’s win over Tulane. The junior guard is averaging 11.8 points and 2.8 rebounds in 18.0 minutes across his last five appearances.

Florida Atlantic vs. UAB CBB Betting Trends

The Over is 5-1 in Blazers last 6 games as an underdog

Over is 4-1 in Blazers last 5 games following a straight up loss

The Over is 5-2 in Owls last 7 overall

Over is 5-2 in Owls last 7 games as a favorite

Florida Atlantic vs. UAB CBB Prediction:

Take UAB. The Blazers are 6-1-1 against the spread in their last eight games overall, are 3-0-1 against the number in their last four home games and are 6-1-1 at the betting window in their last eight games versus a team with a winning percentage above .600. On the other side, the Owls are 1-4 against the spread in their last five road games, are 2-8 against the number in their last 10 games overall and are just 2-8 at the betting window in their last 10 games as a favorite.

Florida Atlantic vs. UAB College Hoops Prediction: UAB BLAZERS +5.5